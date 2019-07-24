Web Presence: John Zimmel's Advice on Branding & Growth Tactics for Overall Social Media

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / John Zimmel does what all other successful business leaders do; he surrounds himself with talent, but not always in the physical sense. One of those talented individuals is the highly-regarded multimedia expert, Gary Vaynerchuk.

Gary Vaynerchuk is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, inspirational speaker, social media leader, and mentor to many aspiring entrepreneurs. Gary's messaging fits with John Zimmel's vision to the T, and recently, Gary posted an article titled, "The $1.80 Instagram Strategy To Grow Your Business Or Brand."

In this analogy of growing your brand and business specifically through Instagram, John Zimmel points out that the foundational message can be used on all social media platforms, and in life in general. The principal message ties into the $1.80 referenced in the title. Basically, Mr. Vaynerchuck is suggesting the following:

Be a part of the conversation

Engage with similar mindsets and goal-oriented people

Leave Comments

DM

Be authentic and leave encouraging, thought-provoking messages or replies

Make Meaningful Connections

NEVER spam or clickbait your brand

Gary Vaynerchuck states, "The $1.80 Instagram strategy, which translates to leaving your personal .02 cents on the top 9 trending Instagram posts for 10 different hashtags that are relevant to your brand or business every single day. By the end, you haven't just left your .02, but a full $1.80 of thoughts online in the specific category, niche, or industry you want to become a part of. I have always discussed how important it is, not only to build influence but to build community and become part of the conversation online."

John Zimmel implements this $1.80 method into his Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and all other social media outlets, and real-world encounters. John uses hashtags and also search words depending on the platform in which he's interested. John only connects when he feels empowered to do so.

John Zimmel said, "It's not going to benefit you or your brand to connect or engage with individuals that you don't respect or can't stand behind. I ask myself if I would be comfortable talking to this person live, would I like to hang out with them, or would I want to exchange tips with them on a regular basis. However, if I believe there is a real connection to make, I make it without any hesitation."

John Zimmel is a multimedia entrepreneur with several successful businesses in place. John has established himself as an ardent professional with a vision and plans for future development. He embraces new ideas and out-of-the-box thinking.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553050/John-Zimmels-Advice-on-Branding-Growth-Tactics-for-Overall-Social-Media