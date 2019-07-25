Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd ("Cindrigo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on July 10, 2019, it entered into an Investment Agreement with China Energy Co. Ltd ("China Energy"), a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering International Co. Ltd), relating to the purchase of share capital by China Energy in a special purpose vehicle (the "Project Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cindrigo. Under the terms of the Agreement, China Energy will provide funding in the amount of €160,000,000.00 ("Total Project Cost") for the building of a Waste to Energy Plant in Ukraine, in exchange for 80% of the share capital the Project Company. The Agreement also includes provisions relating to minority shareholders including non-dilution.

Deed of Agreement

On July 10, 2019, the Company also entered into a Deed of Agreement with China Energy, whereas Cindrigo will hold 20% of the share capital of the Project Company with a buyback option for the re-purchase 31% of the total share capital of the Project Company after the completion of the Project, resulting in an eventual 51% ownership of the total share capital of the Project Company by Cindrigo.

About Cindrigo Energy Ltd.

Cindrigo Energy Ltd. is engaged in the development of high quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy ("WtE") and biomas energy ("Biomas") projects. WtE and Biomas technologies consists of any waste treatment process that creates in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.

