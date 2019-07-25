MentionWorth Media: Social Media Personality and Deejay, Amy Rebecca, Trains for the WBFF World Championship

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / You might have seen the name "Amy Rebecca" be mentioned in multiple industries over the last decade. Amy is a young fitness model and musician who won the WBFF Beverly Hills Championship of 2017. She's also performed in several music videos with bigtime performers like Jennifer Lopez, Famous Dex and Nick Monaco.

Amy's claim to fame is integrating her fitness modeling passion with her musical and deejaying performances. This helped her land on the covers of FHM and Playboy, not to mention articles featuring her in Esquire Latin American and MAXIM Magazine. As a result of her success, Amy has launched her own career as a social media influencer on Instagram. Her number of followers is growing by the day.

Several well-known companies have reached out to her for endorsement deals, including Fashion Nova, OMAX, and Pretty Little Thing. If you've never heard of Amy Rebecca before, then you might know her better by her musical stage name "DJ Curvy." This is the name Amy uses when she's deejaying at events, clubs and festivals all over the country. But now, she is establishing her own name in the world and gaining a lot of popularity.

Fortunately, Amy hasn't let her success as an entertainer and social media influencer stop her from competing in beauty and fashion competitions. After winning the WBFF Beverly Hills Championship in 2017, she's now training vigorously to win the world title of the WBFF World Championship 2019 competition. With her lifelong devotion to health, fitness, and working out, Amy stands an excellent chance of walking away from the competition as a world champion.

Amy became addicted to the gym ever since she was a teenager. By the time she turned 18, Amy was ready to compete against other models. What made her stand out from the rest of the competition was that she was a fitness model, as opposed to just a standard model who watches what she eats. Her exercise routine helped define her tone and make her even more stunning than the other ladies on the stage.

Her music career was more influenced by her family. While growing up in the Dominican Republic, Amy had several musicians in her family. Some of whom had won Latin Grammy Awards too. So, it was inevitable that Amy would pursue some type of career in the music industry. That was what she tried to do when she moved to Los Angeles. However, due to her athletic beauty, people encouraged her to start acting and modeling instead.

However, Amy is someone who likes to think outside the box. That is why her target audience is men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 who love music and fitness. As a deejay, she merges Latin, Hip Hop, EDM, and Trap with fitness and modeling. It's not hard for her to attract large crowds with this routine.

Currently, Amy hopes to become verified on Instagram and grow her popularity as a social media influencer. More importantly, she hopes to take away the world title at the WBFF World Championship this year. With her drive for success, she stands an excellent chance.

