Half-year 2019 results

SCOR delivers a strong performance in H1 2019

and successfully concludes "Vision in Action"

SCOR successfully delivers on its targets for its strategic plan "Vision in Action" on a normalized basis, despite significant industry, regulatory and geopolitical headwinds over the period.



The Group delivers strong and profitable growth for the first half of 2019, combining franchise expansion and a robust solvency.



Gross written premiums total EUR 8,010 million in the first half of 2019, up 6.3% at current exchange rates (up 2.6% at constant exchange rates). In P&C, gross written premiums are up 13.9% at current exchange rates (up 10.4% at constant exchanges rates). In Life, gross written premiums are up 1.2% at current exchange rates (down 2.6% at constant exchanges rates). This variation is largely driven by the renewal of certain Financial Solutions deals as fee business (rather than as premiums) in H1 2019. Excluding these deals, Life gross written premiums would have grown by 7.9% at current exchange rates (3.8% at constant exchanges rates).



delivers strong growth and technical profitability, driven by renewals in 2019 and the effect of strong renewals in the second half of 2018, particularly in the U.S. The business records an excellent net combined ratio of 93.7%, ahead of the "Vision in Action" assumption of ~95-96%. SCOR Global Life delivers strong technical profitability alongside business growth in North American and Asian markets and records a strong technical margin of 7.2%.



delivers strong technical profitability alongside business growth in North American and Asian markets and records a strong technical margin of 7.2%. SCOR Global Investments delivers a return on invested assets of 2.8%, supported by an income yield of 2.6%.



EUR 31.53 at December 31, 2018.



SCOR Group H1 and Q2 2019 key financial details:

YTD QTD In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) H1 2019 H1 2018 Variation Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 8,010 7,537 +6.3% 4,025 3,766 +6.9% Group cost ratio 4.9%2 5.0% -0.1 pts 4.9% 4.9% -0.0% Annualized ROE 9.8% 8.8% +1.0 pt 10.5% 6.5% +4.0 pts Net income* 286 262 +9.2% 155 96 +61.5% Shareholders' equity 6,088 6,048 +0.7% 6,088 6,048 +0.7%

* Consolidated net income, Group share.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments:"SCOR delivers a strong performance in the first six months of 2019, achieving the solvency target and outperforming the profitability target set out in "Vision in Action". The Group continues to expand its franchise, recording controlled growth in target geographical areas and lines of business, while delivering excellent technical profitability in both P&C and Life reinsurance. We are actively preparing our new strategic plan, which will be presented at the beginning of September. This plan - SCOR's seventh since 2002 - will be an opportunity for the Group to affirm its ambitions, set its objectives and detail the ways and means used to pursue its strong value-creating strategy over the coming years."

In H1 2019, SCOR Global P&C delivers excellent growth and technical profitability while successfully concluding "Vision in Action"

SCOR Global P&C continues to record strong growth in H1 2019 with gross written premiums of EUR 3,446 million, up 13.9% at current FX compared to the same period of last year (+10.4% at constant FX). The growth comes from both the strong 2019 renewals and the H2 2018 renewals, particularly in the U.S.

This growth is expected to normalize in H2 2019 and to return within the upper part of the "Vision in Action" growth assumption range, revised in 2018 to between 5% and 8%.

SCOR Global P&C key figures:

YTD QTD In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) H1 2019 H1 2018 Variation Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 3,446 3,026 +13.9% 1,728 1,546 +11.8% Net combined ratio 93.7% 91.4% +2.3 pts 92.9% 91.1% +1.8 pts

The excellent net combined ratio of 93.7% in the first half of 2019 results from:

Nat cat losses of 5.2% composed of: 4.1% in Q2 2019 coming mainly from various 2019 events 3 , Deterioration in Q2 2019 of 2018 events Typhoon Trami and Kuwait floods, offset by favorable development in the estimated cost for California wildfires, and 6.5% in Q1 2019 primarily driven by 2018 developments of Japanese typhoons Jebi and Trami.

A robust net attritional loss and commission ratio of 81.4% 4 , thanks to the strong performance of underlying portfolios,

, thanks to the strong performance of underlying portfolios, An expense ratio of 7.1% benefiting from the growth in premium.

The H1 2019 normalized net combined ratio stands at 95.5%5, in line with the ~95%-96% assumption of "Vision in Action".

At the June-July renewals, SCOR Global P&C confirmed the positive trends observed during the January and April renewals with YTD renewed premiums growing by 10.2%. YTD price improvement now stands at +1.7% with June-July pricing up 3.8%. The June-July renewal accounts for less than 15% of SCOR Global P&C's book, of which roughly 95% is now renewed. Renewed premiums in June-July are up by 6.2% at constant exchange rates to EUR 660 million. Amid improving market conditions, SCOR Global P&C maintained its disciplined underwriting approach, growing with existing clients across all geographies. In the U.S., the book remained stable, namely in Cat markets, where we continue to limit our exposure to Florida specialists.

SCOR Global Life successfully delivers on "Vision in Action" and records a strong technical profitability in H1 2019

In H1 2019, SCOR Global Life's gross written premiums stand at EUR 4,564 million, up 1.2% at current exchange rates (down 2.6% at constant exchange rates) compared to H1 2018. This variation is largely driven by the renewal of certain Financial Solutions deals as fee business (rather than as premiums) in H1 2019.

Excluding these deals, gross written premiums would have grown by 3.8% at constant exchange rates, driven by positive business growth in North America and Asia.

SCOR Global Life key figures:

YTD QTD In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) H1 2019 H1 2018 Variation Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 4,564 4,511 +1.2% 2,297 2,220 +3.5% Life technical margin 7.2% 6.9% +0.3 pts 7.2% 7.0% +0.2 pts

Premium growth is in line with "Vision in Action" assumption of 5-6% over the cycle. This translates for 2019 to an expected normalized growth rate of 2% to 4% at constant FX.

The technical results stand at EUR 304 million in H1 2019.

The technical margin of 7.2%6 in H1 2019 is strong and in line with "Vision in Action" assumptions, benefiting from:

Positive impact of 0.4% from certain Financial Solutions deals that renewed in H1 2019 as fee business 7 ;

; Solid technical result from inforce business. U.S. claims are approximately EUR 130 million 8 higher than in H1 2018, balanced by active portfolio management and a strong reserve position;

higher than in H1 2018, balanced by active portfolio management and a strong reserve position; Profitability of new business in line with the Group's ROE target.

SCOR Global Investments successfully completes "Vision in Action", with an average return on invested assets in the high part of the initial assumption, and delivers a strong return on invested assets in the first half of 2019

SCOR Global Investments successfully completes "Vision in Action" with an average return on invested assets of 3.1%, in the upper end of the initial 2.5% - 3.2% range.

Total investments reach EUR 27.5 billion, with total invested assets of EUR 19.5 billion and funds withheld9 of EUR 8.0 billion.

The portfolio positioning reflects the current environment:

Liquidity at 8%;

Corporate bonds at 44% (vs. 48% in Q1 2019);

Fixed income portfolio of very high quality, with an average rating of A+, and a duration at 3.8 years10.

SCOR Global Investments key figures:

YTD QTD In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) H1 2019 H1 2018 Variation Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Variation Total investments 27,552 27,325 +0.8% 27,552 27,325 +0.8% of which total invested assets 19,496 19,041 +2.4% 19,496 19,041 +2.4% of which total funds withheld by cedants and other deposits 8,056 8,284 -2.7% 8,056 8,284 -2.7% Return on investments* 2.3% 2.1% +0.2 pts 2.3% 2.2% +0.1 pts Return on invested assets** 2.8% 2.5% +0.3 pts 2.7% 2.6% +0.1 pts

(*) Annualized, including interest on deposits (i.e., interest on funds withheld).

(**) Annualized, excluding interest on deposits (i.e., interest on funds withheld).

The investment portfolio remains highly liquid, with financial cash flows11 of EUR 6.6 billion expected over the next 24 months.

Investment income on invested assets stands at EUR 309 million in H1 2019, generating a return on invested assets of 2.8%. This performance is supported by a strong income yield, which stands at 2.6% in H1 2019.

The reinvestment yield stands at 2.2% at the end of H1 201912, reflecting the lower yield environment.

Under current market conditions, SCOR Global Investments expects an annualized return on invested assets in the 2.7%-3.0% range for FY 2019.

APPENDIX

1 - P&L key figures H1 and Q2 2019 (in EUR millions, at current exchange rates)

YTD QTD In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) H1 2019 H1 2018 Variation Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 8,010 7,537 +6.3% 4,025 3,766 +6.9% P&C gross written premiums 3,446 3,026 +13.9% 1,728 1,546 +11.8% Life gross written premiums 4,564 4,511 +1.2% 2,297 2,220 +3.5% Investment income 309 279 +10.6% 153 145 +5.4% Operating results 480 508 -5.5% 264 266 -0.8% Net income1 286 262 +9.2% 155 96 +61.5% Earnings per share (EUR) 1.54 1.39 +11.2% 0.83 0.51 +64.4% Operating cash flow 33 253 -87.0% -84 130 -164.6%

1: Consolidated net income, Group share.





2 - P&L key ratios H1 and Q2 2019

YTD QTD In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) H1 2019 H1 2018 Variation Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Variation Return on investments 1 2.3% 2.1% +0.2 pts 2.3% 2.2% +0.1 pts Return on invested assets 1,2 2.8% 2.5% +0.3 pts 2.7% 2.6% +0.1 pts P&C net combined ratio 3 93.7% 91.4% +2.3 pts 92.9% 91.1% +1.8 pts Life technical margin 4 7.2% 6.9% +0.3 pts 7.2% 7.0% +0.2 pts Group cost ratio 5 4.9% 5.0% -0.1 pts 4.9% 4.9% -0.0 pts Return on equity (ROE) 1 9.8% 8.8% +1.0 pt 10.5% 6.5% +4.0 pts

1: Annualized; 2: Excluding funds withheld by cedants; 3: The net combined ratio is the sum of the total claims, the total commissions and the total P&C management expenses, divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global P&C; 4: The technical margin for SCOR Global Life is the technical result divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global Life; 5: The cost ratio is the total management expenses divided by the gross written premiums.

3 - Balance sheet key figures as on June 30, 2019 (in EUR millions, at current exchange rates)

As on

June 30, 2019 As on

December 31, 2018 Variation Total investments 1,2 27,552 27,254 +1.1% Technical reserves (gross) 30,207 30,253 -0.2% Shareholders' equity 6,088 5,828 +4.5% Book value per share (EUR) 32.59 31.53 +3.3% Financial leverage ratio 26.4% 27.5% -1.1 pts Total liquidity3 1,705 1,214 +40.5%

1: Total investment portfolio includes both invested assets and funds withheld by cedants and other deposits, accrued interest, cat bonds, mortality bonds and FX derivatives; 2: Excluding 3rd party net insurance business investments; 3:Includes cash and cash equivalents.

4 - "Vision in Action" targets

Targets Profitability ROE > 800 bps above 5-year risk-free rate1, over the cycle Solvency Solvency ratio in the optimal 185% - 220% range

1Based on a 5-year rolling average of 5-year risk-free rates.

5 - "Vision in Action" assumptions

Assumptions P&C Gross written premium growth 5% p.a. - 8% p.a. Combined ratio ~95% - 96% Life Gross written premium growth 5% p.a. - 6% p.a. Technical margin 6.8% - 7.0% Investments Return on invested assets 2.5% - 3.2% Group Gross written premium growth 5% p.a. - 7% p.a. Cost ratio 4.9% - 5.1% Tax rate 22% - 24%

