LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Half-year Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") today announces its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Financial highlights

30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Fully converted book value per share $5.52 $5.70 Return on equity1- YTD 6.9 % 5.9 % Return on tangible equity2- YTD 7.9 % 6.9 % Operating return on average equity - YTD 3.9 % 6.9 % Dividends per common share for the financial year3 $0.05 $0.05

1 Return on equity is defined as the change in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends.

2 Return on tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 See "Dividends" below for Record Date and Dividend Payment Date.

Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Highlights ($m) Gross premiums written 429.6 392.5 Net premiums written 222.6 234.0 Profit before tax 40.5 74.9 Profit after tax1 39.1 75.8 Comprehensive income1 68.7 64.4 Net operating profit1 42.9 78.3 Per share data Diluted earnings per share $0.19 $0.38 Diluted earnings per share - operating $0.21 $0.39 Financial ratios Total investment return (including internal currency hedging) 3.2 % 0.3 % Net loss ratio 34.5 % 15.1 % Combined ratio 86.6 % 67.1 % Accident year loss ratio 40.5 % 38.7 %

1 These amounts are attributable to Lancashire and exclude non-controlling interests.

Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased with our performance in the first half of 2019. I am also encouraged by the emerging evidence that the (re)insurance market is now experiencing the long anticipated improvements in discipline and pricing in many of the Group's core business lines. We have seen good new business momentum in the first half of 2019, as we were able to benefit from our longstanding disciplined underwriting approach. In the face of a more cautious underwriting environment and evidence of market retrenchment in the specialty lines in which we write, we were able to take advantage of improving terms and demand. While the market overall was characterised by a number of attritional losses in the first half of 2019 and substantial loss creep on prior year events, it is worth noting that our ultimate net loss estimates for the 2018 and 2017 catastrophe events have remained largely stable, allowing us to deliver a solid combined ratio of 86.6% for the half year.

Looking ahead, the recent evidence of better market discipline and pricing will take time to feed through to our bottom line. However, I believe that we have the talent and capability to capitalise on the next stage of the (re)insurance cycle, and our strategy has positioned us well to maximise the improving underwriting opportunity."

Elaine Whelan, Group Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"The Group produced an RoE of 6.9% with a combined ratio of 86.6%. While we experienced some adverse development on the 2018 accident year due to some late reported claims, we had overall net favourable development on prior accident years. In addition, there were no major losses in the first six months of the year. Our investment strategy remains relatively conservative and our investment portfolio performed well with a net return of 3.2%. With expectations of interest rate reductions going forward, we have removed some of our interest rate hedges and that has led to a natural increase in the duration of our investment portfolio.

Our renewals went well and were in line with expectations. We have seen some growth across several lines of business, including the new lines that we added last year. We continue to remain well capitalised to take advantage of the opportunities we see for the remainder of the year."

Underwriting results

Six months ended Gross premiums written 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Change Change RPI $m $m $m % % Property 164.3 144.1 20.2 14.0 107.0 Energy 60.1 67.8 (7.7 ) (11.4 ) 104.0 Marine 27.4 23.9 3.5 14.6 112.0 Aviation 12.2 8.8 3.4 38.6 100.0 Lloyd's 165.6 147.9 17.7 12.0 107.0 Total 429.6 392.5 37.1 9.5 107.0

Gross premiums written increased by 9.5% in the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The Group's five principal segments, and the key market factors impacting them, are discussed below.

Property gross premiums written increased by 14.0% for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. While the 1 January 2019 property catastrophe renewals experienced flat to low-single digit rate reductions, the second quarter renewal season saw the Group benefit from rate and exposure increases. There was also new business across several lines of business particularly in the political risk and property catastrophe lines of business, including some new opportunities in the Florida market. The strong deal flow was only partially offset by the impact of multi-year contracts that were not yet due to renew.

Energy gross premiums written decreased by 11.4% for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. While there was new business in the worldwide offshore and onshore energy classes, the same period in the prior year had a higher level of exposure-related premium increases arising on prior underwriting year risk-attaching business in the worldwide offshore and construction energy classes. The prior year also benefitted from the restructuring of an existing multi-year deal.

Marine gross premiums written increased by 14.6% for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in the marine segment was driven primarily by multi-year contracts renewing in the marine hull and marine P&I classes.

Aviation gross premiums written increased by 38.6% for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The first half of the year is not a major renewal period for the aviation segment. However, there were exposure increases on prior underwriting year risk-attaching business in the aviation deductible class that were only partially offset by exposure decreases in the AV52 and satellite classes.

In the Lloyd's segment gross premiums written increased by 12.0% for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to new business in the energy and aviation classes of business. Compared to the prior year premiums in the property reinsurance and property direct and facultative classes were flat. While there was some new business in those classes, part of the portfolio was repositioned to participate on higher layers and certain contracts were not renewed due to less attractive rates.

*******

Ceded reinsurance premiums increased by $48.5 million, or 30.6%, for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in spend was primarily due to a combination of additional cover purchased including cover for some of the new lines of business we have entered, the timing of renewals plus higher reinstatement premiums.

*******

Net premiums earned as a proportion of net premiums written was 95.6% in the first six months of 2019 compared to 93.2% for the same period in 2018.

*******

The Group's net loss ratio for the first six months of 2019 was 34.5% compared to 15.1% for the same period in 2018. The accident year loss ratio for the first six months of 2019, including the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, was 40.5% compared to 38.7% for the same period in 2018. There were no significant net losses in either period.

Prior year favourable development for the first six months of 2019 was $15.9 million, compared to $51.8 million of favourable development for the same period in 2018. The favourable development in both periods was primarily due to general IBNR releases across most lines of business due to a lack of reported claims. However, the first six months of 2019 included some 2018 accident year claims in the energy and Lloyd's segments. In the prior period, the Group benefitted from a reduction on prior accident year energy claims.

The table below provides further detail of the prior years' loss development by class, excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations.

Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 $m $m Property 9.3 18.4 Energy (1.8 ) 29.9 Marine 7.8 5.0 Aviation 0.5 1.0 Lloyd's 0.1 (2.5 ) Total 15.9 51.8

Note: Positive numbers denote favourable development.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, previous accident years' ultimate losses developed as follows during 2019 and 2018:

Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 $m $m 2009 accident year and prior 1.7 11.4 2010 accident year 2.6 - 2011 accident year 1.9 3.7 2012 accident year 0.5 (1.5 ) 2013 accident year 0.5 2.3 2014 accident year (0.2 ) 2.0 2015 accident year - 5.1 2016 accident year 9.0 19.8 2017 accident year 10.0 9.0 2018 accident year (10.1 ) - Total 15.9 51.8

Note: Positive numbers denote favourable development.

The ratio of IBNR to total net loss reserves was 34.8% at 30 June 2019 compared to 42.5% at 30 June 2018.

The total estimated net loss, excluding the impacts of inwards and outwards reinstatement premiums and our share of the losses from Kinesis, for the 2018 and 2017 reported catastrophe losses were as follows:

As at As at As at 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 30 June 2018 $m $m $m 2018 loss events1 102.5 104.9 n/a 2017 loss events2 163.5 164.7 160.3

1 The 2018 loss events include hurricanes Florence and Michael, typhoons Jebi, Mangkhut and Trami and the California wildfires, plus loss events within our marine portfolio.

2 The 2017 loss events include hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the two earthquakes in Mexico plus the California wildfires.

Investments

Net investment income, excluding realised and unrealised gains and losses, was $19.6 million for the first six months of 2019, an increase of 23.3% from the same period in 2018. Total investment return, including net investment income, net other investment income, net realised gains and losses, impairments and net change in unrealised gains and losses, was a gain of $57.1 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to a gain of $5.4 million for the first six months of 2018.

The Group's investment portfolio earned 3.2% for the first six months of 2019. Returns were driven by a strong equity market combined with both a decrease in treasury yields and a narrowing of credit spreads. This resulted in positive performance in all asset classes, particularly in the bank loan, equity and hedge fund portfolios. During the first half of 2018 investment returns were dampened by an increase in treasury yields and also modest credit spread widening. The portfolio generated a positive return due to strong returns from the Group's hedge fund and bank loan portfolios, as well as the Group's short treasury futures position, which mitigated some of the impact from the rise in treasury yields.

The corporate bond allocation represented 32.6% of managed invested assets at 30 June 2019 compared to 28.0% at 30 June 2018.

The managed portfolio was as follows:

As at As at As at 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 30 June 2018 Fixed maturity securities 82.1 % 85.4 % 82.0 % Hedge funds 9.5 % 8.5 % 8.9 % Cash and cash equivalents 6.9 % 4.8 % 7.8 % Equity securities 1.5 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Key investment portfolio statistics were:

As at As at As at 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 30 June 2018 Duration 1.8 Years 1.5 years 1.6 years Credit quality A+ A+ AA- Book yield 2.7 % 2.7 % 2.3 % Market yield 2.4 % 3.1 % 2.8 %

Lancashire Third Party Capital Management

The total contribution from third party capital activities consists of the following items:

Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 $m $m Kinesis underwriting fees 1.9 2.0 Lloyd's fees & profit commission 0.9 0.8 Total other income 2.8 2.8 Share of profit (loss) of associate 0.1 (2.4 ) Total net third party capital managed income 2.9 0.4

Total other income for the first six months of 2019 was consistent with the same period in 2018. Kinesis profit commission is driven by the timing of loss experience and collateral release and varies year on year. Given the catastrophe events of 2018 and 2017 the Group has not recognised any Kinesis profit commission in either period. The share of profit (loss) of associate reflects Lancashire's 10% equity interest in the Kinesis vehicle.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses consist of the following items:

Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 $m $m Employee remuneration costs 29.9 30.9 Other operating expenses 20.9 19.9 Total 50.8 50.8

Employee remuneration costs and other operating expense for the first six months of 2019 are in line with the corresponding period in 2018. An increase in underlying employment costs due primarily to general salary increases and increased headcount was more than offset by a reduction in variable compensation and the impact of the depreciation in Sterling rates relative to the prior period.

Equity based compensation

The equity based compensation expense was $3.8 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $3.8 million in the same period last year. The equity based compensation charge was driven by anticipated vesting levels of active awards based on current performance expectations.

Capital

As at 30 June 2019, total capital available to Lancashire was $1.445 billion, comprising shareholders' equity of $1.121 billion and $324.1 million of long-term debt. Tangible capital was $1.291 billion. Leverage was 22.4% on total capital and 25.1% on total tangible capital. Total capital and total tangible capital as at 30 June 2018 were $1.478 billion and $1.324 billion respectively.

The Group will continue to review the appropriate level and composition of its capital with the intention of managing capital to enhance risk-adjusted returns on equity.

Dividends

During the first quarter of 2019, the Lancashire Board of Directors declared a final dividend in respect of 2018 of $0.10 (approximately £0.08) per common share. The dividend, totalling $20.1 million, was paid on 27 March 2019 to shareholders recorded on 22 February 2019.

Lancashire announces that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend for 2019 of $0.05 (approximately £0.04) per common share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $10.1 million. The dividend will be paid in Pound Sterling on 6 September 2019 (the "Dividend Payment Date") to shareholders of record on 9 August 2019 (the "Record Date") using the £ / $ spot market exchange rate at 12 noon London time on the Record Date.

Shareholders interested in participating in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), or other services including international payment, are encouraged to contact the Group's registrars, Link Asset Services, for more details at: https://www.linkassetservices.com/shareholders-and-investors/shareholder-services-uk.

Financial Information

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are published on Lancashire's website atwww.lancashiregroup.com.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Six months Six months 2019 2018 $m $m Gross premiums written 429.6 392.5 Outwards reinsurance premiums (207.0 ) (158.5 ) Net premiums written 222.6 234.0 Change in unearned premiums (104.2 ) (87.5 ) Change in unearned premiums on premiums ceded 94.3 71.6 Net premiums earned 212.7 218.1 Net investment income 19.6 15.9 Net other investment income 7.3 3.1 Net realised (losses) gains and impairments (0.2 ) (2.0 ) Share of profit (loss) of associate 0.1 (2.4 ) Other income 2.8 2.8 Net foreign exchange losses (2.3 ) (1.4 ) Total net revenue 240.0 234.1 Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses 152.0 51.1 Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (78.6 ) (18.2 ) Net insurance acquisition expenses 59.9 62.7 Equity based compensation 3.8 3.8 Other operating expenses 50.8 50.8 Total expenses 187.9 150.2 Results of operating activities 52.1 83.9 Financing costs 11.6 9.0 Profit before tax 40.5 74.9 Tax (charge) credit (1.4 ) 0.8 Profit after tax 39.1 75.7 Non-controlling interests - 0.1 Profit after tax attributable to Lancashire 39.1 75.8 Net change in unrealised gains/losses on investments 30.4 (11.6 ) Tax (charge) credit on net change in unrealised gains/losses on investments (0.8 ) 0.2 Other comprehensive income (loss) 29.6 (11.4 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to Lancashire 68.7 64.4 Net loss ratio 34.5 % 15.1 % Net acquisition cost ratio 28.2 % 28.7 % Administrative expense ratio 23.9 % 23.3 % Combined ratio 86.6 % 67.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.38 Change in fully converted book value per share 6.9 % 5.9 %

Consolidated balance sheet

As at 30 June 2019 As at 30 June 2018 As at 31 December 2018 $m $m $m Assets Cash and cash equivalents 232.8 212.4 154.6 Accrued interest receivable 6.6 6.7 6.8 Investments 1,581.3 1,689.4 1,659.0 Inwards premiums receivable from insureds and cedants 425.4 384.7 318.1 Reinsurance assets - Unearned premiums on premiums ceded 151.0 112.8 56.7 - Reinsurance recoveries 306.4 238.7 322.9 - Other receivables 43.2 20.5 9.8 Other receivables 56.2 45.3 35.3 Investment in associate 65.2 36.5 67.1 Property, plant and equipment 1.3 2.0 1.4 Right-of-use asset 19.5 - - Deferred acquisition costs 84.8 80.9 74.2 Intangible assets 153.8 153.8 153.8 Total assets 3,127.5 2,983.7 2,859.7 Liabilities Insurance contracts - Losses and loss adjustment expenses 884.1 826.8 915.0 - Unearned premiums 474.8 438.4 370.6 - Other payables 40.8 39.9 36.0 Amounts payable to reinsurers 178.2 113.2 81.3 Deferred acquisition costs ceded 11.4 4.3 7.1 Other payables 54.7 67.6 45.4 Corporation tax payable 2.1 0.3 0.9 Deferred tax liability 12.3 14.9 11.2 Interest rate swap 1.4 0.1 0.4 Lease liability 22.5 - - Long-term debt 324.1 325.1 324.3 Total liabilities 2,006.4 1,830.6 1,792.2 Shareholders' equity Share capital 101.0 100.7 101.0 Own shares (5.3 ) (5.0 ) (9.4 ) Other reserves 867.9 860.6 869.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15.3 (12.9 ) (14.3 ) Retained earnings 141.9 209.4 120.9 Total shareholders' equity attributable to equity

shareholders of Lancashire 1,120.8 1,152.8 1,067.2 Non-controlling interest 0.3 0.3 0.3 Total shareholders' equity 1,121.1 1,153.1 1,067.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,127.5 2,983.7 2,859.7 Basic book value per share $5.57 $5.74 $5.31 Fully converted book value per share $5.52 $5.70 $5.26

Consolidated statements of cash flows