Financière de Tubize SA: 2019 half-year financial report

Press release

25 July 2019

Embargo till 08:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@icloud.com

2019 half-year financial report

Regulated information

25 July 2019

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2019 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

Dividend received from UCB: € 82.4 million

Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 81.0 million

Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 147.2 million

Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%

Decreasing bank debt from € 142.5 million at 31 December 2018 to € 86.0 million at 30 June 2019.

Attachment