Financière de Tubize SA: 2019 half-year financial report

Press release
25 July 2019
Embargo till 08:00h CET
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@icloud.com
2019 half-year financial report
Regulated information
25 July 2019
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2019 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be
- Dividend received from UCB: € 82.4 million
- Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 81.0 million
- Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 147.2 million
- Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%
- Decreasing bank debt from € 142.5 million at 31 December 2018 to € 86.0 million at 30 June 2019.
Attachment
- 20190725 Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e082e9a-9d5b-4980-8a69-38a3d6dd81d9)