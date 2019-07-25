Cavotec SA: Invitation to conference call 31 July 2019 at 10:00 CEST

Cavotec SA will publish its Q2 report 2019, 31 July 2019 at 07:00 CEST.

A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 31 July at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session.



The presentation will be held by Cavotec's CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers.



Conference call Dial-in number:

SE: +46 850 558 352

UK: +44 333 300 9263

US: +1 833 526 8380

Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q2-2019

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 25 July 2019.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

