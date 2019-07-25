BitMax.io (BTMX.com) Launches HPB Trading Competition Following Listing of HPB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / BitMax.io (BTMX.com) has announced the listing of High Performance Blockchain (HPB), a fully operational public blockchain infrastructure that utilizes dedicated hardware along with software, leveraging synergies in security, scalability, and the flexibility of the hardware chipset integration, that has attracted significant partnerships with Shanghai Youwan, Tsinghua University, and ITCEC.

As part of the listing collaboration, both parties will launch a unique trading competition which can net users a total of 50.000 HPB!

In this exciting activity top 100 traders will be eligible to win a share of the total prize pool, with the top three earning sizeable rewards of 5000, 3500, and 2500 HPB coins respectively. "Bitmax Exchange has truly taken the world by storm by continuing to build innovative features that truly enhance user experience, we are delighted to work together with such an ambitious team." said Danny Rowshandel, Managing Director of Global Business Development at hpb.io.

The program will start on July 30th 10:00 am EDT and will conclude on August 5h 10:00 am EDT. Do not miss out on the potential rewards!

About HPB

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.

About BitMax.io (BTMX.com)

BitMax.io is the industry's next-generation digital asset trading platform that provides a broad range of financial products and services to both retail and institutional clients across the globe. This innovative trading platform was founded by a group of Wall Street quant trading veterans and built upon the core values of blockchain, transparency and reliability, to deliver high-quality client services and trading experience.

