sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,275 Euro		-0,115
-0,86 %
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,35
13,505
09:54
13,415
13,435
09:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED GDR
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED GDR24,10+10,05 %
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR13,275-0,86 %
FN Beta