Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the second quarter ended on 30 June 2019 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Investment Portfolio at 30 June 2019 As at 30 June 2019, the Group had 17 investments and commitments of GBP478.9 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Mixed use development, GBP11.1m GBP1.2m South East UK Regional Hotel GBP45.9m - Portfolio, UK Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - real estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP39.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.3m GBP0.7m Total Sterling Loans GBP148.0m GBP1.9m Logistics, Dublin, GBP13.0m - Ireland Hotel, Barcelona, Spain GBP41.3m - Industrial Portfolio, GBP37.0m - Central and Eastern Europe Three Shopping Centres, GBP33.0m GBP6.7m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.2m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP53.8m - Residential, Dublin, GBP2.0m - Ireland Office, Paris, France GBP14.3m - Hotel, Spain GBP26.2m GBP22.4m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP16.6m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP46.6m Total Euro Loans GBP299.0m GBP30.0m Total Portfolio GBP447.0m GBP31.9m 1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. Dividend On 24 July 2019 the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the second quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share payable on 30 August 2019 to shareholders on the register at 2 August 2019. Placing On 7 May 2019, the Company announced that it was seeking to issue up to 38,200,000 new ordinary shares of no par value at 104.75 pence per share. On 13 May 2019 the Company announced that the Placing was oversubscribed and a scaling back exercise was undertaken such that the targeted gross proceeds of GBP40.0 million were raised. Second Quarter Portfolio Activity The following portfolio activity occurred in the second quarter of 2019: · New Loan - Office Scotland: On 24 April 2019 the Group committed to provide a GBP5 million whole loan on an office in Scotland of which GBP4.3 million has been funded to date. · New Loan - Diversified portfolio, Europe: On 10 May 2019 the Group committed to participate in the funding of a EUR104 million mezzanine loan secured by a diversified portfolio of assets located in the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, with the Group funding the balance amounting to a net commitment of EUR52 million. The portfolio is comprised of 165 assets and provides strong diversification in terms of tenant base, location and asset class. The loan has a term of 3 years with two, 1 year extension options and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. · Final Repayment: Irish School: On 8 May 2019 the Group received full repayment of EUR18.85 million on the loan to an Irish School following completion of the borrower's business plan. The Group also received GBP29.6 million of partial loan prepayments as a result of asset sales within the respective property portfolios. The Group used the proceeds of amortisation, the Irish School repayment and available cash and further drawings on its revolving credit facility to fund the new loans. The proceeds of the placing of new equity were used to partially repay the Group's revolving credit facilities. Following this portfolio activity, the Group remained substantially fully invested at 30 June 2019 with drawings of GBP18.0 million (net of cash) on its GBP114 million credit facilities and GBP31.9 million of unfunded commitments. Review of first half investment activity The table below summarises the new commitments made and repayments received in the first six months of 2015 to 2019. H1 2015 H1 2016 H1 2017 H1 2018 H1 2019 New Commitments GBP31.3 m GBP98.9m GBP115.5m GBP147.5m GBP49.9m Repayments & -GBP21.9 m -GBP92.1m -GBP85.2m -GBP74.1m -GBP45.9m Amortisation Net Increase in GBP9.4m GBP6.8m GBP30.3m GBP73.4m GBP4.0m Commitments The net increase in commitments during the first half of 2019, whilst still positive, has been lower than the last two years. The explanation for the lower than previous years increase in net commitments is seen to be one of timing of transactions rather than an overall reduction in activity for the reasons explained below. 1) As we have reported in previous years, the first quarter is frequently quiet in the real estate market and we have only tended to see high levels of activity in the first quarter when deals which were in execution during the previous year did not complete then. This year, no deals rolled over from 2018 and the first quarter was relatively subdued as a result. 2) The Group has a number of transactions under review and two transactions in execution which it hopes to close early in the third quarter. If both transactions close, this would mean that the level of commitments made would be similar to the first half of 2018. The Group also received a relatively low amount of repayments in the first half of 2019. However, since the end of the second quarter, the following repayments have been received: · Mixed Use Development, UK - GBP8.1 million amortization following the sale of one of the properties in line with the business plan. · Industrial Europe - EUR26.3 million amortization following the sale of one of the properties. · Hotel, Barcelona, Spain - full repayment of EUR46 million following the sale of the hotel. · With these repayments factored in, the repayment percentage for the first seven months of the year is approximately 27 per cent of the loan book at the beginning of the year. In a normal year, we expect 30-40 per cent of the portfolio to repay on average but some years may be materially higher or lower than the average. It is difficult to accurately predict the repayment intention of borrowers as they execute on their business plans but we will continue to closely monitor this throughout the second half in order to try to minimise any potential cash drag from repayments. The Group continues to see strong opportunities to deploy capital in our target markets. The Investment Adviser has a number of transactions under review which present solid risk adjusted returns. Reported Returns Reported returns have fallen in the second quarter from 7.3 per cent to 7.2 per cent unlevered, and from 7.8 per cent to 7.4 per cent levered. We would expect the levered returns to increase as the loans in execution are funded and further leverage is used for the loan portfolio. In addition to this and as previously explained, the simplified way in which the annual return is presented does lead to the returns being a conservative estimate at any point in time. The following items enhance the actual returns achieved: · In the quoted return, we amortise all one off fees (such as arrangement and exit fees) over the contractual life of the loan which is currently four years for the portfolio. However, it has been our experience that loans tend to repay after approximately 2.5 years and as such these fees are actually amortised over a shorter period. · Many loans benefit from prepayment provisions which mean that if they are repaid before the end of the protected period, additional interest or fees become due. As we quote the return based on the contractual life of the loan, these returns cannot be forecast in the return. · The quoted return excludes the benefit of any foreign exchange gains on Euro loans. We do not forecast this as the loans are often repaid early and the gain may be lower than this once hedge positions are settled. The above three upsides to quoted returns are not incorporated in the gross levered yield of 7.4 per cent as they are not guaranteed to occur, are difficult to forecast accurately and to incorporate them could overstate the

