WAVESTONE: Postponement of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of 25 July 2019

Due to technical reasons beyond Wavestone's control, the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General meeting initially scheduled today cannot validly meet and deliberate.

The Management Board will proceed in the coming days to a new convening of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting, which should be scheduled no later than 30 September 2019.

The dividend amount to be submitted to the shareholders' approval during the upcoming Shareholders' General Meeting will remain the same: €0.23 per share. However, ex-dividend and payment dates will necessarily be changed. They will no longer be respectively 31 July 2019 and 2 August 2019.

Assuming the upcoming Shareholders' General Meeting decided to approve the allocation of the result for net income and to distribute the dividend as suggested by the Management Board, ex-dividend and payment dates would be respectively the 2nd business day (for the ex-dividend date) and the 5th business day (for the payment date) after the meeting.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah LAMIGEON

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

