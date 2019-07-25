The global yerba mate market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global yerba mate market size is the growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate. Yerba mate is a rich source of polyphenols, saponins, and xanthines. It is also rich in minerals such as potassium, copper, zinc, aluminum, and manganese and contains vitamins B1, B2, and C. Such health benefits of yerba mate are increasing its preference among consumers. This is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising prominence of CBD as an ingredient in yerba mate will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global yerba mate market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Yerba Mate Market: Rising Prominence of CBD as an Ingredient in Yerba Mate

The presence of cannabidiol (CBD) as an ingredient in yerba mate is increasing its popularity as it offers anti-inflammatory properties and calming effects. CBD acts as an excellent nervous system stimulant and is known to be beneficial in treating headaches, fatigue, and depression in patients with ailments, such as Parkinson's disease and cancer. The infusion of CBD also helps in balancing the effects of mateine, a strong caffeine-like component in yerba mate. Thus, the increasing prominence of CBD as an ingredient in yerba mate will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising prominence of CBD as an ingredient in yerba mate, other factors such as the growing emphasis on sustainable production practices, and the increase in on-premise sale of yerba mate beverages in North America will have a significant impact on the yerba mate market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Yerba Mate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global yerba mate market size by distribution channel (offline, and online) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The South American region led the yerba mate market in 2018, followed by MEA, North America, APAC, and Europe respectively. The yerba mate market report identifies factors such as the high popularity of yerba mate in many South American countries such as Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil to for the dominance of the market in during the forecast period.

