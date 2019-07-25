A & J Performance, a Car Repair Service Shop in Van Nuys, CA, Opens its Brand New Facility

A & J Performance Can Handle Car Repairs, Service and Maintenance for Both Domestic and Foreign Cars

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / The founders of A & J Performance, a company that offers car repair in Van Nuys, CA, are pleased to announce the launch of their brand new facility.

To learn more about A & J Performance and how they offer auto repair services Van Nuys residents can count on, please check out their gallery of the Los Angeles car repair photos at https://aandjperformance.net/gallery.

As a company spokesperson noted, people who are looking for experienced and dependable car repair in Van Nuys will find that and more at A & J Performance. The brand new facility is roomy and clean, and features brand new equipment along with a staff of mechanics with 20-plus years of experience.

At the car repair shop in Van Nuys, customers will find three main service areas: maintenance, performance and repairs. For instance, the friendly and experienced team of mechanics is ready and able to give each and every vehicle the fresh breather that it needs to perform at its best with their outstanding maintenance services.

For drivers who would like to outfit their vehicle with the extra mods needed for the best possible performance, the Van Nuys car repair service can also definitely deliver. In addition to offering auto repair in Van Nuys, the team at A & J Performance is adept at working on all makes and models, including high performance vehicles.

Finally, for people who are wondering "Where is a Los Angeles auto repair service near me that is reliable and honest?" the Van Nuys car repair shop is an outstanding choice. Whether a car is simply worn out or has been damaged in some way, A & J Performance is proud to offer high performance auto repair in the Los Angeles area.

Regardless of whether people currently need auto repair service in Van Nuys, CA or they would simply like to check out the new facility, the team from A & J Performance welcomes everyone to come see their new Van Nuys auto repair service in person.

"We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours," the spokesperson noted.

About A & J Performance:

A & J Performance is a car repair, service and maintenance shop in Van Nuys CA that prides itself on being honest and reliable. They are a full domestic and foreign auto shop in Los Angeles. They work on all types of vehicles including all makes and models, as well as high performance vehicles. A & J Performance loves working on and is specialized in Corvettes and Mustangs, as well as all types of performance vehicles. They truly care about their customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://aandjperformance.net.

A & J Performance

7117 Woodley Avenue (6)

Van Nuys, CA 91406

Contact:

Adrian Duran

anjperformance@gmail.com

(818)780-3525

SOURCE: A & J Performance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553341/A-J-Performance-a-Car-Repair-Service-Shop-in-Van-Nuys-CA-Opens-its-Brand-New-Facility