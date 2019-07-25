The prevalence of vascular disease has increased at a significant rate over the years, which is fueling the demand for blood viscometers. Blood viscometers are crucial for evaluating blood viscosity, which further provides valuable information regarding the risk of vascular disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of vascular disease is expected to drive the growth of the blood viscometer market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global blood viscometer market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Anton Paar, Benson Viscometers, BioFluid Technology, China Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument, RheoSense, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The increasing number of vascular diseases in emerging economies is encouraging vendors to focus on expanding their R&D and manufacturing facilities to launch new products. These factors, along with the provision of low-cost surgeries and improved healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the blood viscometer market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five blood viscometer market vendors

Anton Paar

Anton Paar is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial instruments and related products for measuring, displaying, and transmitting public service utilities. The company's key offerings in the blood viscometer market include the Rolling-ball viscometer Lovis 2000 M/ME.

Benson Viscometers

Benson Viscometers offers BV200 Plasma Viscometer, and BV1 Plasma Viscometer, under its blood viscometer segment. The company's BV200 Plasma Viscometer measures plasma viscosity ideal for screening all inflammatory conditions. Further, BV1 Plasma Viscometer system tests 1-50 samples per day and is ideal for small laboratories or specialty clinics.

BioFluid Technology

BioFluid Technology operates as a biopharmaceuticals and biotherapeutics company, that develops and manufactures therapeutic products using biotechnology. The company's key offerings include urethro-cystometer, biofluid viscometer, and viscometer. Urethro-Cystometer is a noninvasive instrument which is used to determine the cause of lower urinary tract symptoms.

China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument

China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument offers LG-R-80series blood viscometer, under its blood viscometer category. The device consists of a shear-rate double sensor, which makes the viscometer more sensitive, has a shorter response time, and provides accurate results.

RheoSense

RheoSense is one of the leading manufacturers of measuring and controlling devices. The company's key offering in the blood viscometer market include m-VROC Viscometer, which is portable and intuitively designed for use in routine viscosity measurements with minute amounts of sample size.

