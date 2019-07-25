PVB Interlayers Industry Worth $4.4 Billion, by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "PVB Interlayers Market by Type (Standard Polyvinyl Butyral and Structural Polyvinyl Butyral), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, and Photovoltaic), Region (North America, Europe, APAC,RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the PVB Interlayers Market size is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The growing demand for safety glass/laminated glass from the automotive, construction, and photovoltaic industries is expected to drive the market.





Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134055946



Browse in-depth TOC on "PVB Interlayers Market"

80 - Tables

40 - Figures

130 - Pages



View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pvb-interlayer-market-134055946.html



Structural PVB interlayer is estimated to be the larger type segment of the PVB interlayers market.



Structural PVB interlayer is the larger type segment than the standard type segment of the PVB interlayers Industry. Owing to the enhanced properties and advantages, structural PVB interlayers are used in automotive, construction, and photovoltaic industries.



Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134055946



The automotive end-use industry is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.



The automotive industry is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period due to the high demand for PVB interlayers. The trends in automotive production and increasing safety requirements in vehicles are the factors driving the demand for PVB interlayers in this segment.



APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the PVB Interlayers Industry, globally, during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the overall PVB Interlayers Market in the forecast period. The region has emerged as the largest consumer PVB interlayers, owing to the growth in production of electric vehicles, construction, and most importantly photovoltaic in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The leading players in the PVB interlayers Industry are Eastman Chemical Company (US), Kuraray (Germany), Sekisui Chemicals (Japan), Everlam (Belgium), Genau Manufacturing Company (India), KB PVB (China), Chang Chun Group (China), DuLite (China), Huakai Plastic (China), Willing Lamiglass Materials (China), Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology (China), and Tiantai Kanglai Industrial (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=134055946



Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting





Related Reports:



Construction Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, BOPA), Application (Barriers & Protective, Decorative), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latam) - Global Forecast to 2022

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Application (Film & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Photovoltaic), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pvb-interlayer-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pvb-interlayer.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg