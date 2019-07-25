Quarterly net revenues of $86.7 million, representing 41 percent growth versus the second quarter 2018

The NovoTTF-100L System FDA approved to treat malignant pleural mesothelioma in combination with standard chemotherapies, Novocure's first FDA-approved torso indication

Medicare released final local coverage determination and fee schedule amount providing coverage and pricing of Optune for newly diagnosed glioblastoma

Enrollment ongoing in four phase 3 pivotal trials, creating a significant market expansion opportunity in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, highlighting a track record of execution, strengthening financial performance and an advancing clinical pipeline. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields.

Second quarter 2019 highlights include:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Non-financial Active patients at period end(1) 2,726 2,169 26% 2,726 2,169 26% Prescriptions received in period(2) 1,362 1,244 9% 2,672 2,502 7% Financial, in millions Net revenues 86.7 61.5 41% 160.0 113.6 41% Gross profit 65.6 41.7 57% 119.1 75.6 58% Net loss (1.3 (15.5 92% (13.4 (36.2 63% Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period 284.6 219.0 30% 284.6 219.0 30%

(1) An "active patient" is a patient who is on Optune under a commercial prescription order as of the measurement date, including patients who may be on a temporary break from treatment and who plan to resume treatment in less than 60 days. (2) A "prescription received" is a commercial order for Optune that is received from a physician certified to treat patients with Optune for a patient not previously on Optune. Orders to renew or extend treatment are not included in this total.

"The second quarter was transformative for Novocure. We achieved our first ever quarter of positive operating income driven by record quarterly net revenues of $86.7 million with more than 2,700 patients on Optune at quarter end," said Asaf Danziger, Novocure's CEO. "Our torso device, NovoTTF-100L, was approved by the FDA to treat malignant pleural mesothelioma in combination with standard chemotherapies via the Humanitarian Device Exemption pathway. For the first time in over 15 years, there's a new FDA-approved treatment for mesothelioma."

"Our momentum continues into the third quarter. Last week, Medicare released a final local coverage determination and fee schedule amount which provides coverage and pricing of Optune for newly diagnosed GBM, effective September 1, 2019. In response to public comments, the final coverage criteria eliminated or revised many of the restrictions originally proposed," stated Bill Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman. "Our focus is unwavering on disciplined execution intended to deliver both sustainable near-term growth from existing indications and significant long-term shareholder value from our pipeline."

Second quarter 2019 operating statistics and financial update

There were 2,726 active patients on Optune at June 30, 2019, representing 26 percent growth versus June 30, 2018, and four percent growth versus March 31, 2019. The increase in active patients was driven primarily by prescription growth in the United States and Japan and the ongoing benefit from continued growth in prescriptions for patients with newly diagnosed GBM globally.

In the United States, there were 1,846 active patients on Optune at June 30, 2019, representing 17 percent growth versus June 30, 2018.

In Germany and other EMEA markets, there were 737 active patients on Optune at June 30, 2019, representing 32 percent growth versus June 30, 2018.

In Japan, there were 143 active patients on Optune at June 30, 2019, representing 286 percent growth versus June 30, 2018.

Additionally, 1,362 prescriptions were received in the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing nine percent growth compared to the same period in 2018, and four percent growth compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.

In the United States, 989 prescriptions were received in the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing four percent growth to the same period in 2018.

In Germany and other EMEA markets, 299 prescriptions were received in the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing 13 percent growth compared to the same period in 2018.

In Japan, 74 prescriptions were received in the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing 131 percent growth compared to the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net revenues were $86.7 million, representing 41 percent growth versus the same period in 2018. Revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase of 557 active patients in our currently active markets, representing 26 percent growth, and an increase in net revenues per active patient. The increase in net revenues per active patient was primarily driven by improved reimbursement rates, which we believe are sustainable. The improved reimbursement rates also resulted in an additional benefit of approximately $5 million to second quarter net revenues that we do not expect to be as significant in future quarters.

Cost of revenues was $21.1 million compared to $19.8 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 6 percent. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to the cost of shipping transducer arrays to a higher volume of active patients partially offset by a reduction in the cost of goods per active patient driven by ongoing efficiency initiatives and scale. Gross margin was 76% compared to 68% for the same period in 2018.

Research, development and clinical trials expenses were $19.5 million compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 71 percent. This was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial and personnel expenses for our phase 3 pivotal trials and an increase in costs associated with medical affairs, regulatory and engineering.

Sales and marketing expenses were $23.7 million compared to $19.2 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 24 percent. This was primarily due to increased marketing expenses related to the launch of NovoTTF-100L for malignant pleural mesothelioma and increased personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $21.2 million compared to $18.2 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 17 percent. This was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and an increase in professional services.

Net loss was $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $15.5 million for the same period in 2018, or $0.17 per share, representing an improvement of 94 percent.

At June 30, 2019, we had $180.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $104.5 million in short-term investments, for a total balance of $284.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones

Zai Lab initiation of phase 2 pilot trial in gastric cancer (2019)

Data from phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer (H2 2020)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (H2 2020)

Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS trial in brain metastases (2021)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2021)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (2022)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2022)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2022)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2024)

Conference call details

Novocure will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results today, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 8 a.m. EDT. Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 855-442-6895 for domestic callers and 509-960-9037 for international callers, using the conference ID 1438824.

The webcast, earnings slides presented during the webcast and the corporate presentation can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure's website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the call.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 25, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

USD in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues 86,713 61,514 160,022 113,639 248,069 Cost of revenues 21,106 19,833 40,920 38,071 80,048 Gross profit 65,607 41,681 119,102 75,568 168,021 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical trials 19,454 11,362 36,496 22,466 50,574 Sales and marketing 23,708 19,196 46,041 37,331 77,663 General and administrative 21,249 18,208 41,487 35,533 73,456 Total operating costs and expenses 64,411 48,766 124,024 95,330 201,693 Operating income (loss) 1,196 (7,085 (4,922 (19,762 (33,672 Financial expenses (income), net 1,239 2,860 3,610 7,713 12,270 Income (loss) before income taxes (43 (9,945 (8,532 (27,475 (45,942 Income taxes 1,227 5,565 4,888 8,759 17,617 Net income (loss) (1,270 (15,510 (13,420 (36,234 (63,559 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (0.01 (0.17 (0.14 (0.40 (0.69 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 96,356,317 91,331,862 95,583,802 90,658,735 91,828,043

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 180,073 140,622 Short-term investments 104,511 105,256 Restricted cash 2,110 2,134 Trade receivables 42,533 36,523 Receivables and prepaid expenses 15,302 14,279 Inventories 25,454 22,555 Total current assets 369,983 321,369 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 8,399 8,442 Field equipment, net 7,466 6,924 Right-of-use assets, net 14,659 Other long-term assets 5,682 3,058 Total long-term assets 36,206 18,424 TOTAL ASSETS 406,189 339,793

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 30,069 26,708 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 43,498 37,852 Total current liabilities 73,567 64,560 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loan, net of discount and issuance costs 149,344 149,268 Deferred revenue 8,874 9,929 Employee benefit liabilities 3,610 2,683 Long-term lease liabilities 11,582 Other long-term liabilities 306 1,094 Total long-term liabilities 173,716 162,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES 247,283 227,534 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 97,858,876 shares and 93,254,185 shares at June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital 818,338 757,314 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,357 (1,400 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (657,075 (643,655 Total shareholders' equity 158,906 112,259 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 406,189 339,793

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005272/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Ashley Cordova

acordova@novocure.com

212-767-7558