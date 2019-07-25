sprite-preloader
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.07.2019 | 12:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

TIM LAWLOR
CHRISTOPHER FENTON
MARCOS HART
IAN KEILTY
NICK EADES
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
DIRECTORCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
PDMR

PDMR

PDMR

PDMR		MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT

GROUP TRANSFORMATION AND RISK DIRECTOR

MANAGING DIRECTOR, RETAIL AND CONSUMER

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
TIM LAWLORNil cost option119763
CHRISTOPHER FENTONNil cost option40772
MARCOS HARTNil cost option26948
IAN KEILTYNil cost option56782
NICK EADESNil cost option36910
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARS GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO DIRECTORS AND PDMRS ON 12 JULY 2019: 281,175 SHARES

TOTAL PRICE: £NIL
e)Date of the transaction 12 JULY 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market

© 2019 PR Newswire

