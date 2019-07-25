WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name



TIM LAWLOR

CHRISTOPHER FENTON

MARCOS HART

IAN KEILTY

NICK EADES

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status DIRECTOR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PDMR



PDMR



PDMR



PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT



GROUP TRANSFORMATION AND RISK DIRECTOR



MANAGING DIRECTOR, RETAIL AND CONSUMER



CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Volume(s) TIM LAWLOR Nil cost option 119763 CHRISTOPHER FENTON Nil cost option 40772 MARCOS HART Nil cost option 26948 IAN KEILTY Nil cost option 56782 NICK EADES Nil cost option 36910

d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARS GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO DIRECTORS AND PDMRS ON 12 JULY 2019: 281,175 SHARES



TOTAL PRICE: £NIL

e) Date of the transaction 12 JULY 2019