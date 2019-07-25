Cold-Pressed Oil Market to Reach $36.40 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics, rise in Internet penetration and availability of smart gadgets fuel the growth of the global cold-pressed oil market

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cold-Pressed Oil Market by Type (Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and Sunflower Seed Oil), Application (Food industry, Agriculture, and Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry), and Distribution Channel (Convenience stores, Departmental stores, Modern trade units, and Online retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global cold-pressed oil market garnered $24.62 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $36.40 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Increase in awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics, rise in Internet penetration and availability of smart gadgets fuel the growth of the global cold-pressed oil market. On the other hand, high product price and lack of awareness in underdeveloped nations check the growth to some extent. However, change in consumer preference for cost-effective mineral cosmetics product is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The palm oil segment dominates during the study period-

Based on type, the palm oil segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the array of health benefits it offers to the customers. The rapeseed oil segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2019-2026, owing to its aroma and pleasant taste as well as its perceived nutritional benefits.

The modern trade units segment to maintain its top status till 2026-

Based on distribution channel, the modern trade units segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. Providing ease of purchase to its customers, it enables them to choose from a wide variety of cold-pressed oil products in one shop, thereby saving their time at visiting numerous shops of different brands. Simultaneously, the online retail segment is predicted to register the fastest growth of 6.6% throughout the estimated period.

North America to rule the roost through 2019-2026-

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. Rise in concern among people regarding clean and pollution free environment has spurred the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to garner the fastest CAGR of 6.5% till 2026. This is due to rising preference for convenience food with nutritional benefits increasing consumption of vegetable oils in the region.

Leading market players-

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Freshmill Oils, Naissance Natural Healthy Living, The Health Home Economist, Archer Daniels Midland Company, COFCO, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, Wilmar International, Cargill, Statfold Seed Oil Ltd, Lala's Group, and Bunge.

