POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Director's Dealing

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres, announces that Dr Cameron Davies, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired for 1,200,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.41p per Ordinary Share on 24 July 2019.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Cameron Davies 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PowerHouse Energy Group plc b) LEI 213800MY7XIYS2BSC163 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each





GB00B4WQVY43 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1,200,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

1,200,000 ordinary shares

£4,920 e) Date of the transaction 24 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 James Joyce / Chris Savidge Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120 Ben Turner / James Pope Ikon Associates(Media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291 Adrian Shaw Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy Group plc

PowerHouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world's first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MW/h of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net