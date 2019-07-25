sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,008 Euro		+0,00
+5,26 %
WKN: A1JJGH ISIN: GB00B4WQVY43 Ticker-Symbol: BT81 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
25.07.2019 | 12:52
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Director's Dealing

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Director's Dealing

PR Newswire

London, July 25

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres, announces that Dr Cameron Davies, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired for 1,200,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.41p per Ordinary Share on 24 July 2019.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDr. Cameron Davies
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePowerHouse Energy Group plc
b)LEI213800MY7XIYS2BSC163
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each


GB00B4WQVY43
b)Nature of the transactionShare purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1,200,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1,200,000 ordinary shares
£4,920
e)Date of the transaction24 July 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Chris Savidge
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120
Ben Turner / James Pope
Ikon Associates(Media enquiries)Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian ShawMob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy Group plc

PowerHouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world's first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MW/h of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta