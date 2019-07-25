LOOP Insights Inc.: LOOP Insights Forges a Preferred Partnership Agreement with Barnet POS Systems

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Preferred Partnership Agreement (the "Agreement") with Barnet POS Systems Corp. ("Barnet"), a provider of Point of Sale Terminals and ancillary services across Canada and the US with a focus on the Liquor and Food & Beverage sectors.

The Agreement entails a strong endorsement and commitment to collaborate on a roll-out strategy for the installation of the LOOP platform at all of Barnet's current 500+ customers' locations.

The Agreement has a term of 5 years with an automatic one-year renewal thereafter.

"We are very excited to have partnered with Barnet as it accelerates our land grab acquisition for the Canadian liquor retail market. The Barnet partnership creates immediate substantial recurring revenue opportunities for LOOP and positions us too be well over halfway mark in our target to acquire 1,000 liquor retail locations for the year," commented Rob Anson, CEO of LOOP Insights.

About Barnet

Barnet Group is a Canadian POS software development company with over 25 years of experience and currently is deployed in over 500 locations in Canada and the USA. The Barnet System is in use across many different business models, but specializes in highly specific, complicated and/or regulatory driven business models including: Liquor, Food and Beverage, Grocery, Hospitality, and Cannabis. The Barnet POS Management Solution for Liquor Stores is designed for the Liquor Business model and has been supporting the Liquor industry for more than 20 years. The Barnet Liquor System has been highly customized for liquor board regulations and rules and is integrated with several key vendors.

The Barnet POS products have key features for areas of business including sales operations, comprehensive Inventory Control Modules, customer loyalty system, multi-store operations with head office, e-commerce and mobile applications. Using a hybrid cloud computing approach, Barnet has created their system to be a reliable, user-friendly and cost-effective solution.

About LOOP

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that intends to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. LOOP gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

