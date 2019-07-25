sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,099 Euro		-0,01
-9,54 %
WKN: A2N6DJ ISIN: CA4510791078 Ticker-Symbol: 8K51 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,096
0,105
18:35
0,094
0,099
19:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORP
ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORP0,099-9,54 %
FN Beta