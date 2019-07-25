The global water bottles with filters market is expected to post a CAGR close to 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased adoption of portable water filters during natural disasters. Such disasters lead to damages to the community water supply and sewer system, resulting in the contamination of the water. This affects the drinking water systems in flood-affected areas, leading to health concerns for most residents. Therefore, vendors in the global water bottles with filter are manufacturing products that provide clean water instantly to the affected population and relief organizations that are engaged in providing aid during disaster situations. Various vendors are also partnering with relief organizations to provide proper supply of portable water purifiers, such as water bottles with filter, which further fuels their adoption.

As per Technavio, the introduction of self-cleaning water bottles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global water bottles with filters market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Water Bottles with Filters Market: Introduction of Self-Cleaning Water Bottles

Water bottle cleaning is another issue during the lack of safe drinking water, as the bottle filled with contaminated or impure water from natural sources needs to be cleaned properly and regularly to avoid breeding of molds or other viruses in the bottle. To avoid viruses and bacteria in the bottle, it needs to be cleaned with pure water, which may not be available in the countryside. Therefore, cleaning of the water bottle becomes another big task for campers. To overcome this situation, vendors operating in the market are introducing water bottles with filters that have a self- cleaning feature. For instance, LARQ, one of the prominent players in the market, offers the I-ARQ Bottle, which is a self-cleaning water bottle and has a water purification system. Therefore, the introduction of such advanced water bottles with filters will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the introduction of self-cleaning water bottles, the introduction of multipurpose water bottle filters and the customization of water bottles with filters are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global water bottles with filters market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global water bottles with filters market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing awareness about the benefits of consuming clean water in the region.

