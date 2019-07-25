Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that KDDI, one of Japan's largest mobile operators, has certified Sequans' Monarch chip for LTE-M and it is now approved to operate in IoT devices on KDDI's LTE-M network.

"With Sequans Monarch now being certified on our LTE-M network, we look forward to it being connected to a multitude of IoT services." said Hiroshi Tsuji, general manager of KDDI's Product and Device Technology Department.

"The certification of Monarch by KDDI gives the green light to many devices already in production and speeds them to launch," said Georges Karam, Sequans' CEO. "We are dedicated to supporting KDDI in their LTE for IoT strategy, first in LTE Cat 1 and now in LTE-M, and are proud to have reached this important milestone with KDDI, allowing many new IoT devices to come to life."

Certification by KDDI proves Monarch's reliability and technological excellence as at LTE-M chip solution. Sequans' Monarch is the world's most highly optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform. It provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM in a single package. Monarch supports advanced features, including programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology, enabling industry-leading, rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp.

The certification of Monarch for LTE-M by KDDI follows the certification of Sequans' LTE Cat 1 Calliope chip received from KDDI last year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 40 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.

