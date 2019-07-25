sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,20 Euro		+0,158
+1,21 %
WKN: A14XLZ ISIN: US9255501051 Ticker-Symbol: UNS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,132
13,298
14:27
13,212
13,27
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC13,20+1,21 %
FN Beta