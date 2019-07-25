Designing Digitally, Inc. Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20 Gamification Companies List

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Training Industry today announced that Designing Digitally, Inc. has been named to the 2019 Top Training Companies List for the gamification sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

View the 2019 Top 20 Gamification Companies and Watch List

Designing Digitally, Inc.'s selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20 Gamification Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Gamification features and capabilities

Innovativeness of offerings.

Company size and growth potential.

Quality and number of clients/users.

Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation.

"This year's Top 20 Gamification Companies continue to showcase the latest gaming designs and concepts to corporate training, making them engaging and entertaining for the learner, while focusing on moving the needle on their clients' KPIs" said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies are enhancing their products and services, including training simulations, serious games and leaderboards. Learners can compete against each other or participate individually in an interactive experience that rewards learning and development."

"Designing Digitally, Inc. developed custom virtual reality simulations and games for the general public to learn to do meaningful jobs such electrical line working," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "It also created experiences for its customers to immerse their employees in a 3D space where they could practice their jobs in a safe and fun environment."

About Designing Digitally, Inc.

Designing Digitally, Inc. is an industry leader in the fields of Gamification of eLearning, Serious Games, Training Simulations, and Mobile Learning. For over a decade they have developed custom learning experiences and ecosystems for some of the largest brands in the world. They focus on creating high-quality interactive learning solutions that educate, engage, and entertain employees resulting in an informed workforce and improved business performance. They also have a dog friendly offices!

