Carter Bank & Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Carter Bank & Trust (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: CARE) today announced net income of $7.8 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to net income of $7.2 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $9.7 million and $11.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $15.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $16.0 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share in the first six months of 2018. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $19.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $20.6 million for the same period of 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Second quarter net income of $7.8 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2019 and net income of $7.2 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, over the same quarter of 2018;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, declined seven basis points to 3.02% over the linked quarter and declined 21 basis points over the same quarter last year;

Securities gains of $0.9 million were realized in the second quarter of 2019 to take advantage of market opportunities, as compared to securities gains of $0.1 million in the same period of 2018;

Solid loan growth of $23.4 million, or 3.3% on an annualized basis, as compared to the linked quarter and growth of $123.1 million, or 4.5%, as compared to June 30, 2018;

Total deposits were $3.6 billion at June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $23.6 million, or 4.3%, to $571.4 million as compared to December 31, 2018 and money market accounts increased $51.5 million, or 63.7%, due to recent special rate promotions during the first half of 2019;

Nonperforming loans declined $5.8 million, or 11.5% as compared to December 31, 2018 and decreased $15.3 million, or 25.4%, from June 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.57%, 1.88% and 2.19% as of June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

2019 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Year-to-date net income of $15.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, as compared to a net income of $16.0 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, in same period of 2018;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, declined seven basis points to 3.06% year-over-year;

Net interest income decreased $0.8 million, or 1.5%, to $55.9 million year-over-year;

Provision for loan losses declined $0.2 million, or 7.7%, as compared to the same period of 2018;

Securities gains of $0.9 million were realized in 2019 to take advantage of market opportunities, as compared to securities gains of $1.0 million in the same period of 2018.

Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our performance this quarter reflects solid loan and core deposit growth as a result of our various strategic initiatives designed to better position our balance sheet to support an enhanced level of earnings."

Van Dyke continued, "We continue to have a great deal of excitement at Carter Bank & Trust as we continue to launch new products and services. Online consumer account opening and commercial treasury services, which includes a 'best in class' online and mobile commercial platform, are on target to roll out in the third quarter of 2019, accompanied with the opening of a new commercial loan production office in Greensboro, North Carolina. While there is still work to be done in dealing with some of the legacy issues we have mentioned previously, in the coming months our shareholders should begin to see a shift in focus from problem remediation to growth."

Operating Highlights

Net interest income decreased $0.8 million, or 1.5%, to $55.9 million during the first six months of 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, decreased seven basis points to 3.06% over the past twelve months. The increases in short-term interest rates positively impact both net interest income and net interest margin, but are muted by lower replacement loan yields from legacy loan pay-downs during 2018. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 24 basis points, offset by a 41 basis point increase in funding costs as compared to the same period of 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.2 million for the same period of 2018. At June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans were $44.9 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 11.5% as compared to December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs were $2.2 million in the first six months of 2019 as compared to $33 thousand of net charge-offs in the same period of 2018. As a percentage of total portfolio loans, on an annualized basis, net charge-offs were 0.15% and 0.01% for the quarters ending June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.57%, 1.88% and 2.19% as of June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million, or 10.5%, to $7.3 million, excluding net securities gains, for the six months ending June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to lower income from other real estate owned ("OREO") due to the sale of several large commercial properties over the last 12 months that generated income beginning in the first quarter of 2018, offset by higher fees on deposits and higher bank owned life insurance earnings. Securities gains of $0.9 million and $1.0 million were realized during the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, to take advantage of market opportunities and reduce the credit risk of the securities portfolio.

Total noninterest expense decreased $0.4 million, or 1.0%, for the first six months of 2019 to $44.8 million as compared to $45.2 million in the same period of 2018. The reduction was primarily driven by decreases of $2.0 million in legal and professional fees, $0.9 million in tax credit amortization and $1.2 million in OREO expenses due to fewer properties under management.

The decrease in legal and professional fees were related to regulatory and compliance reviews which were completed as of June 30, 2018. Offsetting these decreases were increases of $0.7 million in data processing expense due to our core conversion completed in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.0 million in occupancy expense as a result of higher depreciation for hardware and software and amortization of maintenance agreements related to the aforementioned core conversion.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $4.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and $4.0 billion at December 31, 2018. Total portfolio loans increased $161.7 million, or 6.0%, to $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans decreased $5.8 million to $44.9 million, or 11.5% as of June 30, 2019 as compared to $50.7 million at December 31, 2018. OREO decreased $9.1 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018 due to the sale of properties during the first half of 2019. Closed retail bank offices declined $2.5 million from December 31, 2018 and have a remaining book value of $4.3 million at June 30, 2019.

Federal Reserve Bank excess reserves decreased $148.0 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018. The balance was higher at year-end primarily due to large legacy credit reductions received late in December of 2018. This excess cash was deployed into higher yielding and diversified securities, funded loan growth, and also funded the planned decrease in high cost deposits.

The securities portfolio increased $20.9 million and is currently 19.8% of total assets at June 30, 2019 as compared to 19.4% of total assets at December 31, 2018. The increase is a result of deposit growth and active balance sheet management. We have further diversified the securities portfolio as to bond types, maturities and interest rate structures.

Total deposits were $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $23.6 million, or 4.3%, to $571.4 million as of June 30, 2019 as compared to $547.8 million as of December 31, 2018 and money market accounts increased $51.5 million, or 63.7%, due to recent special rate promotions during the first six months of 2019. Offsetting these increases were decreases of $19.1 million, or 7.5%, in interest-bearing demand deposits, $34.6 million, or 5.7%, in savings accounts and $35.1 million in certificates of deposits as compared to December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 16.0% and 15.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was 1.40% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2019 as compared to 1.45% as of December 31, 2018. General reserves as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.18% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 89.1% of nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2019 as compared to 77.3% of nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2018. In the view of management, the allowance for loan losses is adequate to absorb probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio.

The Bank remains well capitalized. The Bank's Tier 1 Capital ratio decreased to 13.33% as of June 30, 2019 as compared to 13.97% as of December 31, 2018. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.86% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 9.69% as of December 31, 2018. The Bank's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.58% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 15.22% at December 31, 2018.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.1 billion in assets and 104 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information visit www.CarterBankandTrust.com.

Important Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in our definitions and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted efficiency ratio, and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis, which are all non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Bank's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Bank's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Bank. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Bank's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting Carter Bank & Trust and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," " believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "believe," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Carter Bank & Trust, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or more costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the FDIC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 47,071 $ 47,413 $ 45,868 Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 55,138 61,612 54,131 Federal Reserve Bank Excess Reserves 36,806 184,798 88,624 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 139,015 293,823 188,623 Securities, Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 803,673 782,758 865,689 Loans Held-for-Sale 9,841 2,559 1,121 Portfolio Loans 2,865,461 2,703,792 2,751,129 Allowance for Loan Losses (40,008 ) (39,199 ) (38,530 ) Portfolio Loans, net 2,825,453 2,664,593 2,712,599 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 85,641 85,841 80,568 Other Real Estate Owned, net 24,622 33,681 60,047 Goodwill 58,726 58,726 58,726 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 3,688 - - Bank Owned Life Insurance 51,878 51,161 50,393 Other Assets 60,371 66,457 71,745 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,062,908 $ 4,039,599 $ 4,089,511 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 571,421 $ 547,773 $ 548,566 Interest-Bearing Demand 234,953 254,015 255,139 Money Market 132,297 80,835 92,760 Savings 576,145 610,757 662,689 Certificates of Deposits 2,062,664 2,097,801 2,082,444 Total Deposits 3,577,480 3,591,181 3,641,598 Other Liabilities 21,195 12,204 10,066 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,598,675 3,603,385 3,651,664 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; 26,333,929 outstanding at June 30, 2019, 26,270,174 outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 26,257,761 at June 30, 2018 26,334 26,270 26,258 Additional Paid-in-Capital 142,268 142,175 142,178 Retained Earnings 292,951 277,835 281,958 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2,680 (10,066 ) (12,547 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 464,233 436,214 437,847 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,062,908 $ 4,039,599 $ 4,089,511 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets 0.76% 0.29% 0.80% Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 6.87% 2.75% 7.47% Portfolio Loan to Deposit Ratio 80.10% 75.29% 75.55% Allowance to Total Portfolio Loans 1.40% 1.45% 1.40% CAPITALIZATION RATIOS Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.06% 10.70% 10.69% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.86% 9.69% 9.78% Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1 13.33% 13.97% 13.65% Risk-Based Capital - Total 14.58% 15.22% 14.90%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 40,068 $ 39,139 $ 38,362 $ 79,207 $ 73,950 Interest Expense 12,113 11,243 9,111 23,356 17,262 NET INTEREST INCOME 27,955 27,896 29,251 55,851 56,688 Provision for Loan Losses 1,369 1,627 1,730 2,996 3,245 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER 26,586 26,269 27,521 52,855 53,443 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES NONINTEREST INCOME Gains on Sales of Securities, net 909 31 132 940 1,000 Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 892 1,226 780 2,118 2,032 Debit Card Interchange Fees 1,320 1,174 1,234 2,494 2,367 Insurance 369 274 69 643 604 Bank Owned Life Insurance Income 356 361 393 717 393 Gains on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned, net - - 915 - 573 Gains on Sales of Bank Premises, net 178 - - 8 - Other Real Estate Owned Income 231 290 966 521 1,515 Other 324 448 252 772 646 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 4,579 3,804 4,741 8,213 9,130 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 12,809 12,035 12,607 24,844 24,867 Occupancy Expense, net 2,836 2,827 2,321 5,663 4,646 FDIC Insurance Expense 433 714 633 1,147 1,471 Other Taxes 711 643 643 1,354 1,120 Telephone Expense 562 505 643 1,067 1,312 Professional and Legal Fees 980 649 2,402 1,629 3,612 Data Processing 409 721 200 1,130 468 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net 88 188 - 276 - Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net - 170 71 - 71 Debit Card Expense 830 710 662 1,540 1,314 Tax Credit Amortization 563 563 1,015 1,126 2,030 Other Real Estate Owned Expense (46 ) 89 707 43 1,238 Other 2,659 2,296 1,118 4,955 3,090 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 22,834 22,110 23,022 44,774 45,239 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 8,331 7,963 9,240 16,294 17,334 Income Tax Provision 504 422 2,041 926 1,306 NET INCOME $ 7,827 $ 7,541 $ 7,199 $ 15,368 $ 16,028 Shares Outstanding, at End of Period 26,333,929 26,308,087 26,257,761 26,333,929 26,257,761 Average Shares Outstanding-Basic 26,333,929 26,293,108 26,257,761 26,313,631 26,257,761 Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted 26,347,635 26,295,226 26,257,761 26,320,530 26,257,761 PER SHARE DATA Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 $ 0.61 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 $ 0.61 Book Value $ 17.63 $ 17.10 $ 16.67 $ 17.63 $ 16.67 Tangible Book Value 2 $ 15.40 $ 14.86 $ 14.44 $ 15.40 $ 14.44 Market Value $ 19.75 $ 19.19 $ 17.96 $ 19.75 $ 17.96 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (non-GAAP) Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3 3.02 % 3.09 % 3.23 % 3.06 % 3.13 % Core Efficiency Ratio 4 71.59 % 67.01 % 63.42 % 69.29 % 64.17 %

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 127,377 $ 763 2.40% $ 172,155 $ 1,021 2.41% $ 105,286 $ 500 1.90% Tax-Free Investment Securities 91,148 795 3.50% 110,955 1,018 3.72% 136,902 1,360 3.98% Taxable Investment Securities 737,949 4,283 2.33% 701,390 4,122 2.38% 789,703 4,064 2.06% Tax-Free Loans 387,053 3,088 3.20% 401,066 3,314 3.35% 423,621 3,272 3.10% Taxable Loans 2,473,376 31,929 5.18% 2,396,152 30,574 5.17% 2,300,378 30,139 5.26% Federal Home Loan Bank 1,581 26 6.60% - - - - - - Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,818,484 $ 40,884 4.29% $ 3,781,718 $ 40,049 4.29% $ 3,755,890 $ 39,335 4.20% LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 257,754 $ 595 0.93% $ 271,214 $ 641 0.96% $ 258,539 $ 515 0.80% Money Market 136,271 517 1.52% 90,601 243 1.09% 92,211 167 0.73% Savings 586,923 498 0.34% 606,317 486 0.33% 677,935 513 0.30% Certificates of Deposit 2,075,899 10,483 2.03% 2,098,658 9,854 1.90% 2,040,047 7,916 1.56% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,056,847 $ 12,093 1.59% $ 3,066,790 $ 11,224 1.48% $ 3,068,732 $ 9,111 1.19% Borrowings: Other Borrowings 1,029 20 7.80% 954 20 8.50% - - - Total Borrowings 1,029 20 7.80% 954 20 8.50% - - - Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 3,057,876 $ 12,113 1.59% $ 3,067,744 $ 11,244 1.49% $ 3,068,732 $ 9,111 1.19% Net Interest Income $ 28,771 $ 28,805 $ 30,224 Net Interest Margin 3.02% 3.09% 3.23%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 149,643 $ 1,784 2.40% $ 155,016 $ 1,362 1.77% Tax-Free Investment Securities 100,997 1,813 3.62% 153,036 3,203 4.22% Taxable Investment Securities 719,770 8,405 2.35% 781,086 7,819 2.02% Tax-Free Loans 394,021 6,402 3.28% 429,025 6,609 3.11% Taxable Loans, net of Unearned Income 2,434,977 62,503 5.18% 2,265,223 57,018 5.08% Federal Home Loan Bank 795 26 6.60% - - - Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,800,203 $ 80,933 4.29% $ 3,783,386 $ 76,011 4.05% LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 264,447 $ 1,235 0.94% $ 261,609 $ 919 0.71% Money Market 113,562 760 1.35% 104,528 300 0.58% Savings 596,566 984 0.33% 694,386 1,038 0.30% Certificates of Deposit 2,087,216 20,337 1.96% 2,026,539 15,005 1.49% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,061,791 $ 23,316 1.54% $ 3,087,062 $ 17,262 1.13% Borrowings Other Borrowings 692 40 11.66% - - - Total Borrowings 692 40 11.66% - - - Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 3,062,483 $ 23,356 1.54% $ 3,087,062 $ 17,262 1.13% Net Interest Income $ 57,577 $ 58,749 Net Interest Margin 3.06% 3.13%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Commercial Commercial Real Estate $ 1,421,891 $ 1,381,231 $ 1,381,844 Commercial and Industrial 662,178 660,872 852,135 Commercial Construction 257,760 238,016 207,172 Total Commercial Loans 2,341,829 2,280,119 2,441,151 Consumer Residential Mortgages 431,185 339,307 221,768 Other Consumer 73,096 73,058 80,506 Consumer Construction 19,351 11,308 7,704 Total Consumer Loans 523,632 423,673 309,978 Total Portfolio Loans 2,865,461 2,703,792 2,751,129 Loans Held-for-Sale 9,841 2,559 1,121 Total Loans $ 2,875,302 $ 2,706,351 $ 2,752,250

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30, December 31, June 30, Nonperforming Loans 2019 2018 2018 Real Estate $ 4,884 $ 3,289 $ 8,382 Consumer 142 65 - Commercial 397 606 - Total Nonperforming Loans 5,423 3,960 8,382 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings Real Estate 39,483 46,771 51,821 Consumer - - - Commercial - - - Total Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings 39,483 46,771 51,821 Total Nonperforming Loans and Troubled Debt Restructurings 44,906 50,731 60,203 Other Real Estate Owned 24,622 33,681 60,047 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 69,528 $ 84,412 $ 120,250

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 Nonperforming Loans $ 44,906 $ 50,731 $ 60,203 Other Real Estate Owned 24,622 33,681 60,047 Nonperforming Assets 69,528 84,412 120,250 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Nonaccruing) 39,483 46,771 51,821 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Accruing) 113,899 114,806 291,721 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 153,382 $ 161,577 $ 343,542 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 1.57% 1.88% 2.19% Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned 2.41% 3.08% 4.28% Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.40% 1.45% 1.40% Allowance for Loan Losses to Nonperforming Loans 89.09% 77.27% 64.00% Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ 2,187 $ 12,989 $ 33 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Loans 0.16% 0.47% 0.01%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Balance Beginning of Year $ 39,199 $ 35,318 $ 35,318 Provision for Loan Losses 2,996 16,870 3,245 Charge-offs: Real Estate Loans 485 11,924 684 Consumer Loans 1,959 2,710 851 Commercial Loans 2 20 6 Total Charge-offs 2,446 14,654 1,541 Recoveries: Real Estate Loans - 1,415 1,415 Consumer Loans 259 250 93 Commercial Loans - - - Total Recoveries 259 1,665 1,508 Total Net Charge-offs 2,187 12,989 33 Balance End of Year $ 40,008 $ 39,199 $ 38,530

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

1Pre-tax pre-provision earnings are computed as net interest income plus noninterest income minus noninterest expense before the provision for loan losses and income tax provision.

2 Tangible Equity Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 464,233 $ 449,769 $ 437,847 $ 464,233 $ 437,847 Less: Goodwill 58,726 58,726 58,726 58,726 58,726 Tangible Equity 405,507 391,043 379,121 405,507 379,121 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 26,333,929 26,308,087 26,257,761 26,333,929 26,257,761 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 15.40 $ 14.86 $ 14.44 $ 15.40 $ 14.44

3Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2019 and 2018 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 40,068 $ 39,139 $ 38,362 $ 79,207 $ 73,950 Interest Expense (12,113 ) (11,243 ) (9,111 ) (23,356 ) (17,262 ) Net Interest Income 27,955 27,896 29,251 55,851 56,688 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 3 816 909 973 1,726 2,061 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 28,771 $ 28,805 $ 30,224 $ 57,577 $ 58,749 Net Interest Income (Annualized) 115,400 116,820 121,228 116,108 118,472 Average Earning Assets 3,818,484 3,781,718 3,755,890 $ 3,800,203 $ 3,783,386 NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.02% 3.09% 3.23% 3.06% 3.13%

4Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 NONINTEREST EXPENSE $ 22,834 $ 22,110 $ 23,022 $ 44,774 $ 45,239 Less: One Time Regulatory and Compliance - - (1,353 ) - (1,853 ) Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net (88 ) (188 ) - (276 ) - Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net - (170 ) (71 ) - (71 ) Less: Tax Credit Amortization (563 ) (563 ) (1,015 ) (1,126 ) (2,030 ) Plus: Regulatory Review - - 323 - 323 Plus: Contingent Liability 331 - - 331 - Less: Conversion Expense - (2 ) (8 ) (2 ) (271 ) Plus: Conversion Vacation Accrual 291 269 - 560 - CORE NONINTEREST EXPENSE (Non-GAAP) $ 22,805 $ 21,456 $ 20,898 $ 44,261 $ 41,337 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 27,955 $ 27,896 $ 29,251 $ 55,851 $ 56,688 Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 3 816 909 973 1,726 2,061 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 28,771 $ 28,805 $ 30,224 $ 57,577 $ 58,749 Less: Gains on Sales of Securities, net (909 ) (31 ) (132 ) (940 ) (1,000 ) Less: Gains on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned, net - - (915 ) - (573 ) Less: Gains on Sales Bank Premises, net (178 ) - - (8 ) - Less: Other Real Estate Owned Income (231 ) (290 ) (966 ) (521 ) (1,515 ) Less: Other Gains (176 ) (271 ) - (447 ) (374 ) Noninterest Income 4,579 3,804 4,741 8,213 9,130 CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) plus NONINTEREST INCOME $ 31,856 $ 32,017 $ 32,952 $ 63,874 $ 64,417 CORE EFFICIENCY RATIO (Non-GAAP) 71.59% 67.01% 63.42% 69.29% 64.17%

