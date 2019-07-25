sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Evotec AG: Evotec SE: Positive Phase II data for P2X3 antagonist in patients with refractory chronic cough

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) announced today that the Company has been informed by Bayer about positive Phase IIa results from a study surveying the safety, efficacy and dosage of the compound BAY1817080 in refractory chronic cough. The underlying molecule is a P2X3 antagonist originating from the Evotec/Bayer multi-target alliance. The preliminary evaluation indicated that all primary endpoints have been met and that in the study BAY1817080 was found to be safe and well tolerated.

Under the agreement from 2012, Evotec would be entitled to its next financial milestone payment upon start of a Phase III clinical study, to be decided by Bayer.

More details of the study will be presented by Bayer.

- End of ad hoc release -

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/553359/Evotec-SE-Positive-Phase-II-data-for-P2X3-antagonist-in-patients-with-refractory-chronic-cough


