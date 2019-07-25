WiMi: WIMI, A Holographic AI Vision Company Like SenseTime, Going to NASDAQ For IPO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / WiMi Hologram Cloud's prospectus for IPO was published globally. WIMI is a holographic AI vision company like SenseTime. The company has integrated developers, service partners and operators of holographic AI cloud software, and has become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms. WIMI's products mainly focus on five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, arts performing system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system.

Now, WIMI's AR applications are mainly used in such industries as entertainment, advertising, and education. Its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. Based on the data from the Frost & Sullivan, WIMI established the comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers in 2018.

As shown in the IPO prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud listing in the US capital market, its net profit in 2018 exceeded 89 million yuan, with two consecutive years of profit. In the first quarter of 2019, the net profit increased by 68% compared with the same period last year, and the profit growth space has been opened. WiMi Hologram Cloud has gone to the global board of NASDAQ for IPO, as the leading share of global holographic AI vision, the profit growth space has been opened. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Based on holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI DeepFake technology as the core technology, WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to support holographic cloud platform service and 5G communication holographic application with a number of innovative systems.

As shown in Research Report on Global Face Recognition Device Market in 2018 that China has the largest consumer market in term of face recognition equipment, accounting for 29.29% of the world in 2017 and 44.59% in 2023. With the change of payment means, the improvement of security awareness and the strengthening of security needs, the consumption of face recognition equipment has been obviously increasing and the potential demand has being excavated.

For the past few years, the application market of face recognition industry has been expanding. In order to obtain better accuracy and quality, the application of facial recognition shows the trend of transition from two-dimensional technology to three-dimensional technology. The reason for this trend is that two-dimensional facial recognition technology is easily affected by posture, light, appearance and other factors, thus reducing the recognition rate. Therefore, WiMi Hologram Cloud believes that three-dimensional technology will gradually replace three-dimensional facial recognition technology. It plans to provide 3D facial recognition of holographic cloud application service through artificial intelligence based on algorithm. The future plan of WiMi Hologram Cloud is to meet the needs of potential customers in various industries, such as home, retail, tourism, telecommunications, finance, national security, robotics, education, social media, terminal equipment, business, transportation, intelligent commerce or other potential applications, through the 3D facial recognition of holographic cloud technology.

WIMI has 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. It is able to convert ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithm, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields. It has the core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face transplantation, holographic digital life, and has been seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities throughout the world.

* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Media Contact

Name: Tim Wong

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

Tele: +86 10 89913328

SOURCE: WiMi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553348/WIMI-A-Holographic-AI-Vision-Company-Like-SenseTime-Going-to-NASDAQ-For-IPO