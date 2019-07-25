GGL Resources Corp. Completes Sampling and Mapping Field Work at ZIP Diamond Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that heavy mineral sampling and till suitability mapping has been completed at the ZIP diamond project which is part of the Company's 100% owned PGB property located 70 kilometers west of the Ekati Diamond mine, Lac de Gras District, Northwest Territories, Canada.

The completed field work was a collaborative effort between GGL and the Northwest Territories Geological Survey ("NTGS"). The NTGS field work was part of their Slave Geological Province Exploration Development Initiative ("SGPEDI") which is chiefly funded by the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's Strategic Investments in Northern Economic Development ("SINED") program. The SGPEDI is a regional-scale program aimed at developing and publicly releasing new sets of geoscience data and exploration methodologies to increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration in the Slave Geological Province. The program is designed to assist all prospectors and exploration companies working in the region and has application to other diamond-prospective glaciated terrains. GGL provided support and a base of operations at its all-season ZIP camp which has an active Class 'A' land use permit. The SGPEDI studies are under the direction of seasoned academic and industry researchers.

The wholly-owned ZIP project covers approximately 11,000 hectares. Previous exploration campaigns by the Company have returned esker and till samples results of up to 250 and 100 kimberlitic indicator mineral grains per sample respectively. The presence of preserved kelyphitic rims on some garnets is suggestive of a low transport distance indicating a proximal source. This in conjunction with diamond inclusion chemistry bolsters the potential for ZIP to host a new diamondiferous kimberlite field.

Ongoing research in the Lac de Gras region is indicating that indicator mineral transport down-ice from eskers may be much shorter than previously understood. The NTGS recognizes the significant results to date at ZIP and determined this area was well-suited for its ongoing sponsored research and studies to better understand esker transport dynamics as well as glacial and post-glacial processes that can effect indicator mineral distribution. Previous NTGS work of this nature has already provided valuable public geoscience data and interpretations to assist industry in advancing properties towards potential economic discovery.

The NTGS-led work at ZIP included the collection of 115 esker and till samples which are planned to be processed for kimberlitic indicator minerals, base metals indicator minerals, gold grains, grain size distribution, clast characterization and ICP analyses. In many locations, till samples were collected lateral to esker samples to better understand the entrainment of locally-derived bedrock material into the esker system to better predict potential source distances. In conjunction with this quantitative work, till suitability mapping is being compiled using modern remote sensing techniques, drone footage and physical field site characterizations to better understand ideal sampling media in complex surficial geological environments.

The Company's previously-collected indicator mineral data and collaborative sampling and mapping work with the NTGS is complimented by a low-level helicopter Resolve airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey over the ZIP property. This airborne geophysical data, collected in an earlier program, is very high resolution at 50-metre flight line spacing and an average sensor height of 20 metres.

The Company looks forward to the results and interpretations of this season's work to further prioritize its airborne geophysical targets for detailed ground surveying and drill evaluation.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo, President of GGL Resources Corp. and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on diamond exploration in Canada's north with key projects in Nunavut as well as the Lac de Gras diamond district in the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990's. In addition to GGL's key focus of diamond exploration, it holds diamond royalties on mineral leases in close proximity to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories. The Company also holds in portfolio several encouraging base metal and gold projects in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Kelsch"

David Kelsch

President, Chief Operations Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Linda Knight

Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 688-0546

info@gglresourcescorp.com

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553329/GGL-Resources-Corp-Completes-Sampling-and-Mapping-Field-Work-at-ZIP-Diamond-Project