Business Reporter: Search Flow Is Reaping the Benefits of Its "Never Stop Improving" Approach

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Search Flow, the market-leading provider of conveyancing search solutions and legal reports, has been shortlisted for the prestigious UK Customer Experience Awards (CXA) for the second year running, and has also won the Search Provider of the Year at the 2019 Modern Law Conveyancing Awards.

With the average timeframe for house buying having increased by 50 per cent in the last 10 years to 18 weeks and the UK government's pledge to improve the home-buying experience, all players along the value chain need to find innovative ways of making the process faster and more user-friendly.

Search Flow launched its AI-enabled online mapping and ordering platform two years ago, and has been upgrading it ever since. By providing full visibility of transactions online, the platform helps conveyancers save time and costs as well as offer better customer experience for their clients.

The latest improvement to the platform has been the release of an enhanced version of its anti-money laundering capability, which offers conveyancing professionals improved AML document management and enriched assessment functionality by enabling them to view and action all assessments in one area of the platform.

A good indicator of the platform's increasing effectiveness is that SearchFlow is now spending 40 per cent less time on support calls and internal escalations have decreased by 80 per cent.

