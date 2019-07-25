MusclePharm Corporation: MusclePharm Launches New Product Innovation Exclusively at GNC

Expands On-the-Go assortment with the introduction of Gluten Free and Non-GMO Protein Candies, New Flavors of the Award-Winning Combat Crunch, Protein Crisp and USDA Organic Protein Bars.

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / MusclePharm Corporation (OTC PINK: MSLP) ("MusclePharm" or the "Company"), a scientifically driven, performance-lifestyle sports nutrition company, today announced the launch of eight ready to eat protein snacks with GNC, a leading health and wellness brand.

This launch includes MusclePharm's long awaited and cutting-edge new protein snacking concept, Protein Candies, which will be sold exclusively at GNC. MusclePharm Protein Candies are single serving packs of multi-colored chocolate gems that provide 10g of protein, allowing consumers to indulge without the sacrifice.

GNC is also the initial retail partner for the launch of two new flavors to the award-winning Combat Crunch bar franchise -- Double Stuffed Cookie Dough and Peanut Butter Lovers. These baked, multi layered bars contain 20g of whey-based protein, only 210 calories and are even creamier than previous flavors.

Additionally, GNC stores will be launching MusclePharm's Protein Crisp Bars and USDA Organic plant-based protein bars.

The Protein Crisp Bars feature a deliciously light and crispy texture while providing 16g of protein and gluten free. The bars are available in three decadent flavors: Chocolate, Marshmallow and Peanut Butter.

MusclePharm's Organic Protein Bar is USDA Certified Organic containing 15g of Plant Based Protein, 100% Vegan, Gluten Free and Non-GMO. The Organic Protein Bars are available in Chocolate Toffee and Peanut Butter.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with GNC as the launch destination for the Protein Candies," expressed Ryan Drexler, Chairman, CEO and President of MusclePharm. "As the leading global brand of health and wellness products, GNC shares the same strategic vision to capitalize on emerging trends in better for you, convenient snacking".

"As GNC continues to add innovative products to the portfolio, we are excited to offer our customers MusclePharm's latest protein-packed snacking assortment," said Allen McClard, GNC's Chief Merchandising Officer. "With multiple flavors and options, the MusclePharm line provides a convenient, on-the-go serving of protein."

MusclePharm products are initially available in over 2,500 GNC stores nationwide. To learn more visit www.gnc.com.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss. MusclePharm products are available in more than 100 countries globally, helping athletes everywhere achieve goals related to strength, lean muscle growth, endurance, weight-loss, rapid recovery, athletic performance and general wellness. For more information, visit www.musclepharm.com.

About GNC:

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investors Contact

investors@musclepharm.com

800-292-3909

Media Contact

mediarelations@musclepharm.com

800-292-3909

SOURCE: MusclePharm Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553177/MusclePharm-Launches-New-Product-Innovation-Exclusively-at-GNC