Based on feedback from verified user reviews, Snow has been recognized with a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction three consecutive times

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced that the Company has been recognized as a July 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools. This is the third time that Snow has been acknowledged as a Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools.

Based on feedback and ratings from verified user reviews, Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice reflects overall user ratings and reviews published within the last 12 months. Snow received 163 reviews in the SAM Tools category with a 4- or 5-star rating from 91% of our users as of July 24, 2019.

"Snow's customer-centric focus ensures that our customers' voice is engrained into the heart of our business," said Richard Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at Snow. "The challenges our customers face today are vastly different from those of five years ago. It is our mission to arm them with the comprehensive insights and intelligence they need to successfully embrace the cloud, champion digital transformation initiatives, optimize their entire technology ecosystem and strengthen their security posture. We work closely with our customers to help them develop the plans and roadmaps to support these initiatives. To us, being selected as a Customers' Choice is yet another validation that our customers recognize the work of our entire organization in service of their success and we are grateful for their partnership."

A sampling of customer feedback left within the last 12 months includes:

"Our organizational structure is quite complex and several gateways needed to be installed in order to attain a holistic view of assets across the company at large. This being said, the implementation was fairly quick and smooth. Inventory data will be populated within 24 hours after agent deployment. Simple user interface in Snow License Manager. Plan accordingly. The tool is one part of your asset management model. Process, documentation and discipline will keep your database accurate and improve your maturity model." Senior Advisor, Global IT Asset Management, transportation company with $50M-250M in revenue

"Snow License Manager is a reliable tool, our implementation was a little complex due to our environment but working with Snow we had no real trouble. I have always been impressed with the capability of the tool and with Snow in general. I have always enjoyed a great relationship with Snow as a vendor and long may it continue." Software Asset Management, government agency with 5,000-50,000 employees

"Snow have extremely experienced and knowledgeable support and customer care managers. The implementation took 24 hours. Extremely painless." Hardware Asset Management Lead, services organization with $3-10B in revenue

"With the implementation of Snow License Manager and the Snow inventory agents, we no longer had to rely on the different support teams to provide information. We developed a single pane of glass view for all our computers, OSes and applications. On top of that, we gained software metering, for all applications, so that we could see which were being utilised, by whom, and how much. License entitlement gathering can be an onerous task, but Snow License Manager allows you to upload the important documents and relevant information into its database, linking them directly to the application, for easy future reference." Group IT Vendor Asset Management, energy and utilities organization with 5,000-50,000 employee

"I've always had an exceptionally good experience in dealing with Snow. Any issues or queries that I have ever had, Snow are always quick to respond to either setup a meeting in order to talk me through the issue at hand or provide any advice no matter how small the issue." IT Service Support Analyst, financial services organization with $250M-500M in revenue

"Snow have excellent customer focus and are determined for us to succeed. The support has been excellent, as has the Software Recognition Service and associated tools. Overall a friendly and very embracing team." Software Asset Management, healthcare organization with $50M-250M in revenue

This latest Customers' Choice based on end-user reviews follows the recent release of Gartner's analyst research, the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools1, where Snow was named a Leader. Download a complimentary copy of the full report here.

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools" by Roger Williams, Matt Corsi, Ryan Stefani, April 24, 2019.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend, and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners. To find out more about Snow Software, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

For the latest information about Snow, please visit:

Web: www.snowsoftware.com

Twitter: @snowsoftware

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005111/en/

Contacts:

Julie Neumann

Snow Software

julie.neumann@snowsoftware.com

+1 615 498 9650