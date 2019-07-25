Moderated by thematic strategist Hugo Scott-Gall

William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced the launch of The Active Share, a podcast featuring conversations with thought leaders, company executives, and William Blair Investment Management's own analysts and portfolio managers.

"Investment Management at William Blair is committed to active management amidst an ever-changing landscape," said Stephanie Braming, CFA, partner, global head of William Blair Investment Management. "The new podcast reinforces our culture of intellectual curiosity by actively engaging our clients and listeners in thought-provoking ideas and unique perspectives."

The podcast is moderated by thematic strategist Hugo Scott-Gall, co-director of research for the global equity team, who joined William Blair from Goldman Sachs last year. In his role, Scott-Gall focuses on longer-term trends affecting corporate performance and developing systematic solutions for broad investment challenges.

"William Blair offers an active asset management approach that is distinctly unique," said Scott-Gall. "The Active Share supports our approach, exploring the less obvious and providing a unique array of perspective from both inside William Blair and with external thought leaders. We are eager to offer our audiences a different type of investment podcast."

The first episode of the podcast features best-selling author David Epstein as he discusses why we should be generalists despite an increasing focus on specialization in careers, science, and sports. He uses Roger Federer (generalist) and Tiger Woods (specialist) as an analogy for these two approaches.

Future podcast episode guests and topics include:

Cubs Win! Tom Ricketts Explains How - Tom Ricketts, chairman of the Chicago Cubs, highlights how the Cubs organization created a winning culture and team.

The Active Share is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn. Learn more at active.williamblair.com/podcast.

