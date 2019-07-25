Technavio analysts forecast the global online tutoring market to grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The high adoption of AI is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global online tutoring market 2018-2022. Increasing investments in the field of AI as a tutor has led to a significant rise in the adoption of AI-powered tutoring solutions. Various vendors have started offering chatbots that act as online and private tutors. This is expected to drive the growth of the online tutoring market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global online tutoring market is the increasing investments in online tutoring:

Online Tutoring Market: Increasing Investments in Online Tutoring

Several companies are increasingly investing in startups offering online tutoring services that are integrated with modern technologies such as AI. A number of online learning platforms received significant funding, which aided them in developing AI products. Thus, increasing investments in online tutoring will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on diversified consumer services, "The growing popularity and the continuous rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablets has propelled m-learning. M-learning offers increased flexibility and ease of use, as it allows learners to easily access course content anywhere and at anytime. Thus, the growing popularity of m-learning will fuel the growth of the online tutoring market during the forecast period."

Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global online tutoring market research report provides market segmentation by courses (stem courses, language courses, and other courses), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region accounted for the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

