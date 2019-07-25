Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Brad Townend to Executive Creative Director. In this role, Mr. Townend will be responsible for creating and overseeing the Vivera brand in every aspect from the Company's digital presence to corporate marketing materials and package design. He will also direct all creative operations including the marketing and design team.

"I'm very impressed by the Vivera leadership team's drive to research, develop and create revolutionary, non-addictive pain management solutions," said Mr. Townend. "I'm excited to help change the conversation around addiction and to create a sense of inclusion, understanding and community to combat the opioid crisis."

Mr. Townend started his career as a designer and art director working in the automotive and entertainment sectors on brands including Apple and Toyota. A creative with a love of all things tech and digital, he moved on to be a founding partner in OpenPitch, a startup online agency community. Most recently, Mr. Townend held the position of Creative Director at Allergan, where he spent 10 years launching and marketing a portfolio of multi-billion dollar brands and best-in-class products. Mr. Townend also managed and grew the creative department and helped Allergan build and support their internal digital marketing agency which continues to thrive as a market leader.

"At a time when Vivera is growing, Brad is the type of creative leader we want. He's a strategic, big-picture thinker with a passion for details and people love working with him," said Olivia Karpinski, Executive Vice President and Co-founder of Vivera. "His understanding of pharmaceutical branding and his enthusiasm for technology and creativity make him the perfect fit for Vivera."

"I'm a big believer that if we're not doing work that's great, then the work isn't worth doing," added Mr. Townend. "To be on the creative side of projects that can foster change and ultimately help with the opioid crisis - that's not only worth doing - it's the kind of work that feeds my soul and gets me excited to get out of bed every day."

In addition to building teams, brands and launching products for Fortune 500 companies, Mr. Townend has won numerous Gold and Best-of-Show awards.

Figure 1: Brad Townend





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/46517_f25b9459e4f0d889_001full.jpg

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46517