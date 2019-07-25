Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - GlobeX Data Ltd. (CSE: SWIS) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools.

The main products or services are DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk and Custodia. DigitalSafe combines secure data storage, collaboration, file share, password manager, and encrypted email. PrivaTalk is a secure communications suite encompassing encrypted voice, video, chat with auto-destruct timer, file transfer of files up to 100MB, and an encrypted email powered by the company's Custodia email engine. Custodia offers Encrypted email, granular permissions and is compatible with all mail clients regardless of domain. It also includes 5GB for data transfer per email and auto-destruct timer.

The SecureSend feature, designed for strategic use by key personnel in large organizations, allows the user to send highly encrypted and private emails to other recipients inside and outside any organization.

The company houses its secure servers in Switzerland with the exception of some government organizations that require on-premise data residency, which is offered on a case-by-case basis. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide, selling its products through distributors and telecommunication companies.

Alain Ghiai, Founder and CEO, stated: "The team at GlobeX Data is very pleased and honored to be part of the CSE community. This is an amazing opportunity to tell our story to the investing world and to grow our business. Being a public company comes with responsibilities and rewards. We have taken the approach to focus on the long term growth of the business and we are ready to face the challenges and the rewards that come with it, and our shareholders support this long term vision. Cybersecurity is an issue that concerns all consumers, businesses and governments alike. According to various statistics, this is a global problem that is growing exponentially to the tune of 250 billion US dollars by 2023. At GlobeX, we look forward to continue to tell our story to the world and we thank everyone for their support."

A September 2018 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, forecast that the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from US$152.71 billion in 2018 to US248.26 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.2% from 2018 to 2023.

The company recently completed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of $1,423,000 from the placement of 5,692,000 units priced at $0.25 per unit with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.75 for 36 months. The warrants are also listed on the CSE under the symbol "SWIS.WT". Mackie Research acted as agent for the offering.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GlobeXdatagroup.com, contact Alain Ghiai, CEO, at 604-558-5164 or email corporate@GlobeXdatagroup.com.

