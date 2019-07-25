Social Life Network, Inc: MjMicro Follows Up Successful New York City Investor Conference with Next Stop in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today that its MjMicro Conference (www.MjMicro.com), the next-level investor forum for publicly traded cannabis companies, will follow the huge success of their New York City event this past June, with the next stop in Beverly Hills.

The MjMicro invitational cannabis investor conference provides an extraordinary opportunity for high-net-worth investors, investment funds and family offices, to unite with publicly traded cannabis companies and their C-level executives. "Our next conference will be held on October 16th in Beverly Hills at the Sofitel Hotel," adds Todd Markey, president of the MjMicro division of MjLink.com, Inc.

"C-level executives from presenting firms have an amazing opportunity to meet one-on-one with next-level investors, with a focus on discussing structured investments and providing insight into growth plans," said MjLink.com CEO, Ken Tapp. "We launched the MjMicro Conference this past June in New York City in effort to better connect public cannabis companies with the rapidly growing audience of private and institutional investors that are struggling to get access to their C-level executives," adds Markey.

Announced in a press release earlier this month, MjLink is launching an online investor network platform to complement their successful MjMicro Conference. The new cannabis investor platform will officially launch on August 1st at www.MjInvest.com and it will provide both public and private cannabis companies with the ability to present their companies online, in virtual MjMicro Conferences, as well as scheduled virtual roadshows that take place throughout the year and target localized cannabis investor groups.

To learn more about the upcoming MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills, or to request an invitation to attend, sponsor or present at the conference, please visit https://www.MjMicro.com

About MjLink.com, Inc.

Social Life Network, a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced on September 25, 2018, the Company had spun its cannabis technology division out of the parent company and incorporated MjLink.com, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as its wholly owned subsidiary. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its investor conference division in early 2019: The MjMicro Conference, with its complimenting online investor social network and virtual conference platform for public and private cannabis companies to present to online investors, at MjInvest.com

For more information about Social Life Network, visit https://social-life-network.com

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public as noted in previous press releases. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein

