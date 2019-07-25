Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Announces Death of Chairman of the Board Harry McWatters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion" or the "Company") (TSXV: EXP) (OTCQB: EXPFF), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., sadly announced today that Harry McWatters, its Chairman of the Board of Directors, died unexpectedly on July 22, 2019. The Board of Directors appointed Harry McWatters, as Chair on June 4, 2018.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer commented, "It is with great sadness that we announce today the passing of Mr. McWatters. Harry brought a wealth of experience, wisdom and great judgement to his role as Chairman of our Board. Harry was also a wonderful supporter of the management team, and a great friend and mentor to me. He will be greatly missed by all of us at Experion and by all who knew him. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Harry's family."

Harry McWatters was 74 years old; he was instrumental in founding the VQA Canada and served as its first chairman and was also the founding chair of the BC Wine Institute and many other foundations and societies in the wine industry. Mr. McWatters received an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from the Okanagan University college and in 2003 received the prestigious Order of British Columbia for his services in the BC wine industry. He has been the recipient of both the Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Company will continue to be supported by the directors with Michael Black acting as Interim Chairman.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB. Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" and on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF"

For further information, please visit the Company's www.experionwellness.com or contact

Experion Holdings Ltd

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

