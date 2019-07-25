Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its first half 2019 results at 7:00 am CET/6:00 am UK on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 9:00 am CET/8:00 am UK. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week afterwards.

Dial-in information

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Belgium +32 (0)2 404 0659

France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 88

Germany +49 (0)69 2222 25575

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9125

United States +1 323 794 2588

Passcode 2681838

Replay numbers

Belgium +32 (0)2 620 0568

France +33 (0)1 70 48 00 94

Germany +49 (0)69 2000 1800

United Kingdom +44 (0)207 660 0134

United States +1 719 457 0820

Passcode 2681838

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com