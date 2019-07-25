Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Supercharges Munzee With New App Update and Magnet Celebration

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, last weekend celebrated "Magnet Weekend" in conjunction with a new update to the company's flagship game Munzee. The weekend event featured a limited time in-game boost, a sale on Munzee Magnet game pieces, and more.

"Magnet Weekend was a great example of the continued player interest in Magnets and other consumable items," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "Players around the world took advantage of the supercharged Magnet boosts, and captured thousands of unique munzees throughout the weekend."

The newest over-the-air update of the Munzee app streamlines Munzee Magnet activation, and includes a number of new Deploy Modes for the different layers of the in-game map. Munzee Magnets are consumable items that players can use to attract up to three Bouncing Munzee types within one hour. In celebration of the new update Munzee Magnets were supercharged throughout the weekend, attracting up to five Bouncing Munzees within two hours. Throughout "Magnet Weekend" more than 7,000 Magnets were used and nearly 60,000 Bouncing Munzees were captured.

As a part of "Magnet Weekend" Freeze Tag also launched a new five pack of Munzee Magnets for sale in the online store. Typically Munzee players can only purchase up to ten of each type of Munzee Magnet every ten days. With the new five packs of Magnets, which were only available for a limited time, players were able to purchase up to ten more of each type of Magnet.

Munze Magnets come in both physical and virtual forms, and have become increasingly popular among the player community. Magnets are typically popular when limited edition bouncing specials are available. Currently the limited edition specials include Magic 8 Balls, Apollo 11 Flat Flyby Shuttles, and 8 Mates. These types of bouncing specials are typically released in limited quantities, so Magnets help improve players' chances of finding one. Players can learn more about Magnets and Bouncing Munzees in the Munzee Help Guide, and they can also find special munzees near them by visiting http://munzee.com/specials.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

