Hexagon Composites ASA: Delay related to fuel cell vehicle program

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made on 10 October 2018 regarding the development and serial order for hydrogen tanks from a third OEM. The anticipated start of production was in the 2020 timeframe, with an estimated order value of NOK 400 to 600 million.

Hexagon has been informed that the OEM has delayed its program for reasons unrelated to Hexagon. No new timeline has been established and ongoing development work has been completed.

"Hexagon is accustomed to such changes in development projects and will stay in close contact with the aim of resuming development work and establishing serial production in the future", says Rick Rashilla, Senior Vice President, of Hexagon Purus.





