Donnerstag, 25.07.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25.07.2019 | 17:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Delay related to fuel cell vehicle program

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made on 10 October 2018 regarding the development and serial order for hydrogen tanks from a third OEM. The anticipated start of production was in the 2020 timeframe, with an estimated order value of NOK 400 to 600 million.

Hexagon has been informed that the OEM has delayed its program for reasons unrelated to Hexagon. No new timeline has been established and ongoing development work has been completed.

"Hexagon is accustomed to such changes in development projects and will stay in close contact with the aim of resuming development work and establishing serial production in the future", says Rick Rashilla, Senior Vice President, of Hexagon Purus.


For more information:
Rick Rashilla, Senior Vice President, Hydrogen Automotive, Hexagon Purus
Phone: +49 561 58549 0 | rick.rashilla@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA



