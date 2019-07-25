Strong sales momentum in the first half, with revenues rising to €744.5 million, up 9.4% and up 10.9% like-for-like

Quarterly revenues of €386.4 million, up 9.4% and up 10.4% like-for-like Acceleration in growth in international markets: revenues of €205.1 million, up 15.5% and up 17.7% like-for-like Healthy quarterly performance in France, with revenues up 3.1% to €181.3 million against a high base of comparison



ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) (Paris:IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is reporting first-half revenues of €744.5 million, up 9.4% and up 10.9% on a like-for-like basis.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: "Our performance in the second quarter of 2019 was on a par with our promising start of the year thanks to an acceleration in the development of our international operations and healthy trends in France. Leveraging the commitment of our teams and our respected expertise, we have again demonstrated our ability to harness the growth in our markets, quarter after quarter."

Revenues (€ million) 2019 2018 % change % change at

constant exchange

rates First quarter France 167.7 154.8 +8.3% +8.3% International 190.4 172.3 +10.5% +14.2% Total 358.1 327.1 +9.5% +11.4% Second quarter France 181.3 175.8 +3.1% +3.1% International 205.1 177.5 +15.5% +17.7% Total 386.4 353.3 +9.4% +10.4% First half France 349.0 330.6 +5.6% +5.6% International 395.5 349.8 +13.1% +16.0% Total 744.5 680.4 +9.4% +10.9%

UPBEAT PERFORMANCE MAINTAINED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019

ID Logistics' organic growth continued into the second quarter of 2019, with its revenues totalling €386.4 million an increase of 9.4% or 10.4% on a like-for-like basis. All its markets contributed to this healthy performance, with trends in international markets even firmer than those in France.

In France, ID Logistics posted encouraging second-quarter revenues, up 3.1% to €181.3 million despite a challenging base of comparison in 2018. Growth was driven mainly by the new contracts that started up in 2018 and early 2019.

International revenuesaccelerated in the second quarter to €205.1 million, representing a growth rate of 15.5% and 17.7% on a like-for-like basis. The contribution from the new contracts that started up in 2018 and 2019 and from the broadly positive price and volume effects offset the vast majority of the currency headwinds. Performance in international markets was chiefly driven by Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia.

ID Logistics' first-half 2019 revenues surged to €744.5 million, up 9.4% or up 10.9% at constant exchange rates, with 4 new facilities opening in France and 5 in international markets.

NEW CONTRACTS

During the second quarter of 2019, ID Logistics successfully pursued the expansion of its business, responding to various competitive tenders. For example, the Group won or started up the following new contracts:

In France , Roquette, a world leader in plant-based ingredients for food, nutrition and health markets, decided to entrust ID Logistics with the management of a 90,000 sq. m. facility at the port of Santes (Nord department). This new organisation will be combined with the introduction of deliveries by barge from the manufacturing plant.

, Roquette, a world leader in plant-based ingredients for food, nutrition and health markets, decided to entrust ID Logistics with the management of a 90,000 sq. m. facility at the port of Santes (Nord department). This new organisation will be combined with the introduction of deliveries by barge from the manufacturing plant. Distribution Chauffage Sanitaire (DSC), a Saint Gobain subsidiary, has continued to place its trust in ID Logistics, handing it responsibility for a fourth regional distribution centre in France . After running operations at the Brie (Seine-et-Marne), Satolas (Isère) and Derval (Ille-et-Vilaine) facilities, ID Logistics has since 1 January 2019 supported DSC at Plaisance-du-Touch (Haute Garonne) close to Toulouse serving the Grand Ouest region of southwestern France as part of its business expansion. Operations take place at a 24,000 sq. m. facility, which has a workforce of around 100 employees.

. After running operations at the Brie (Seine-et-Marne), Satolas (Isère) and Derval (Ille-et-Vilaine) facilities, ID Logistics has since 1 January 2019 supported DSC at Plaisance-du-Touch (Haute Garonne) close to Toulouse serving the Grand Ouest region of southwestern France as part of its business expansion. Operations take place at a 24,000 sq. m. facility, which has a workforce of around 100 employees. In Brazil , ID Logistics has established a new partnership with Arcor, one of South America's leading chocolate, cookie and confectionery manufacturers. Its new distribution hub is located at Extrema in the state of Minas Gerais. The new facility occupies 12,000 sq. m., with storage areas and a temperature-controlled cold room. The operations were set up in record time ahead of a start-up date in July.

, ID Logistics has established a new partnership with Arcor, one of South America's leading chocolate, cookie and confectionery manufacturers. Its new distribution hub is located at Extrema in the state of Minas Gerais. The new facility occupies 12,000 sq. m., with storage areas and a temperature-controlled cold room. The operations were set up in record time ahead of a start-up date in July. In Argentina, ID Logistics is extending its partnership with Dia, the leading discount retailer in South America and Spain. The ID Logistics warehouse recently added non-food categories, increasing its flows to 860,000 boxes per month of 1,600 new SKUs supplying 1,000 stores.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of interim 2019 results after the market close on 28 August 2019

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

Appendix

Like-for-like change

Changes in revenue on a like-for-like basis reflect ID Logistics' organic performance excluding the impact of:

acquisitions and disposals: the revenue contribution of companies acquired during the period is excluded from the same period, and the revenue contribution made by companies sold during the previous period is also excluded from that period

changes in the applicable accounting principles

changes in exchange rates by calculating the revenues in the various periods based on identical exchange rates, so that the reported figures for the previous period are translated using the exchange rates for the current period

Reconciliation of reported revenues to revenues on a like-for-like basis

(€ m) 2018 Effects of

acquisitions

and disposals Effects of exchange rate fluctuations Effects of adoption of IAS 29* like-for-like change 2019 2nd quarter 353.3 none -1.1% +0.1% 10.4% 386.4 1st half year 680.4 none -1.5% +0.0% 10.9% 744.5

*Accounting treatment for hyperinflationary in Argentina

