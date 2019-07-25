FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

FIRSTGROUP PLC

RESULT OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING(AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

The Board notes that more than 20% of shareholders voted against four of the resolutions put to today's meeting. The Board takes seriously its responsibility to understand shareholders' opinions and will continue to discuss investors' views on these and other matters as part of our ongoing programme of engagement.

As noted in our statement earlier today, overall trading in the first quarter has been in line and there is no change to our expectations for the current financial year. The Group is focused on delivering the strategy announced on 30 May at pace.

Resolution to: FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes Number of Votes 1 receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year to 31 March 2019 971,136,531 98.62 13,582,983 1.38 984,719,514 1,137,239 2 approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 651,870,362 76.32 202,287,050 23.68 854,157,412 131,689,340 3 elect Steve Gunning as a Director 827,577,997 84.44 152,520,058 15.56 980,098,055 5,748,698 4 elect Julia Steyn as a Director 835,796,166 94.87 45,182,494 5.13 880,978,660 104,868,093 5 elect Ryan Mangold as a Director 832,483,464 94.49 48,522,814 5.51 881,006,278 104,840,475 6 re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director 831,595,125 94.39 49,408,377 5.61 881,003,502 104,843,251 7 re-elect Matthew Gregory as a Director 717,083,785 93.87 46,800,346 6.13 763,884,131 221,962,622 8 re-elect Jimmy Groombridge as a Director 939,068,393 95.26 46,690,022 4.74 985,758,415 88,338 9 re-elect Martha Poulter as a Director 828,865,660 84.56 151,305,666 15.44 980,171,326 5,675,427 10 re-elect David Robbie as a Director 823,563,907 83.55 162,168,274 16.45 985,732,181 118,336 11 re-elect Imelda Walsh as a Director 589,082,162 60.10 391,136,467 39.90 980,218,629 5,634,137 12 re-elect Jim Winestock as a Director 614,231,829 62.66 365,961,300 37.34 980,193,129 5,653,624 13 re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors 817,593,768 92.79 63,506,081 7.21 881,099,849 104,746,903 14 authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 953,099,444 98.38 15,658,377 1.62 968,757,821 17,088,932 15 authorise the Directors to allot shares 823,748,780 83.56 162,017,237 16.44 985,766,017 80,736 16 authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 835,724,136 84.78 150,013,056 15.22 985,737,192 108,286 17 disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 806,719,524 81.84 178,977,986 18.16 985,697,510 145,467 18 authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 947,430,640 96.20 37,391,136 3.80 984,821,776 1,024,976 19 authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 746,855,622 77.10 221,814,856 22.90 968,670,478 17,176,275 20 authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 937,902,316 95.14 47,884,522 4.86 985,786,838 59,915

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 985,786,838 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 81.13% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,215,032,965 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

