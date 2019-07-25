sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 25

FIRSTGROUP PLC
RESULT OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING(AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

The Board notes that more than 20% of shareholders voted against four of the resolutions put to today's meeting. The Board takes seriously its responsibility to understand shareholders' opinions and will continue to discuss investors' views on these and other matters as part of our ongoing programme of engagement.

As noted in our statement earlier today, overall trading in the first quarter has been in line and there is no change to our expectations for the current financial year. The Group is focused on delivering the strategy announced on 30 May at pace.

Resolution to:FORAGAINSTTOTALWITHHELD
Number of Votes% of VoteNumber of Votes% of VoteNumber of VotesNumber of Votes
1receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year to 31 March 2019971,136,53198.6213,582,9831.38984,719,5141,137,239
2approve the Directors' Remuneration Report651,870,36276.32202,287,05023.68854,157,412131,689,340
3elect Steve Gunning as a Director827,577,99784.44152,520,05815.56980,098,0555,748,698
4elect Julia Steyn as a Director835,796,16694.8745,182,4945.13880,978,660104,868,093
5elect Ryan Mangold as a Director832,483,46494.4948,522,8145.51881,006,278104,840,475
6re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director831,595,12594.3949,408,3775.61 881,003,502104,843,251
7re-elect Matthew Gregory as a Director717,083,78593.8746,800,3466.13763,884,131221,962,622
8re-elect Jimmy Groombridge as a Director939,068,39395.2646,690,0224.74985,758,41588,338
9re-elect Martha Poulter as a Director828,865,66084.56151,305,66615.44980,171,3265,675,427
10re-elect David Robbie as a Director823,563,90783.55162,168,27416.45985,732,181118,336
11re-elect Imelda Walsh as a Director589,082,16260.10391,136,46739.90980,218,6295,634,137
12re-elect Jim Winestock as a Director614,231,82962.66365,961,30037.34980,193,1295,653,624
13re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors817,593,76892.7963,506,0817.21881,099,849104,746,903
14authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors953,099,44498.3815,658,3771.62968,757,82117,088,932
15authorise the Directors to allot shares823,748,78083.56162,017,23716.44985,766,01780,736
16authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights835,724,13684.78150,013,05615.22985,737,192108,286
17disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments806,719,52481.84178,977,98618.16985,697,510145,467
18authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares947,430,64096.2037,391,1363.80984,821,7761,024,976
19authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure746,855,62277.10221,814,85622.90968,670,47817,176,275
20authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice937,902,31695.1447,884,5224.86985,786,83859,915

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 985,786,838 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 81.13% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,215,032,965 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Media
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary
Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Nick Cosgrove / Alison Lea, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L)is a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America. With £7.1 billion in revenue and around 100,000 employees, we transported 2.2 billion passengers last year. Whether for business, education, health, social or recreation - we get our customers where they want to be, when they want to be there. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier.

We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities.

Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of home-to-school student transportation with a fleet of 42,500 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coaches. In the UK, First Bus is one of Britain's largest bus companies with 1.6 million passengers a day, and First Rail is one of the country's largest and most experienced rail operators, carrying 345 million passengers last year.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.


© 2019 PR Newswire

