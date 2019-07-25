JenMar Events: Introducing What Heals All: First-Ever CBD Consumer Expo and Awards Show in New York City

Event slated for Nov. 7-8th at Hammerstein Ballroom at The Manhattan Center

What Heals All Seal of Approval and Scoring System Established to Vet and Recommend CBD Products

NEW YORK, NY, / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / JenMar Events, a collaboration by former High Times editor Jen Bernstein and Phish lyricist Tom Marshall, is proud to present What Heals All, a two-day hemp and CBD expo at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom at The Manhattan Center in New York City on November 7th and 8th, 2019.



This consumer expo will be open to the public and will showcase the highest quality CBD products, including an Education Village and immersive experiences for everyone: mothers and fathers, kids, pets, athletes, hard workers, the health conscious and unwell.





What Heals All's mission is to provide clarity, insight, and education now that the plant-based benefits of hemp and CBD have recently become legal through the 2018 farm bill (officially the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018).

With an incredible location just steps from Madison Square Garden, the Empire State building and Penn Station, Hammerstein Ballroom is the ideal location for the consumer and hemp industry professional to connect under the media spotlight of the Big Apple. Hemp brands are excited to plant their flags in one of the world's greatest destinations and consumers will be delighted by 10 different activation categories-ranging from the senior center to the family zone; the salon to the cooking demo; and the sports zone to the cultivation corner-while experiencing CBD all along the way.

The What Heals All team will personally vet and recommend all products appearing on site so that attendees can be assured that the products they experience are high quality and that they are in a safe space to learn and explore. Through the What Heals All Awards and Competition, there will be a multi-week judging process, combining both qualitative and quantitative scores to create the What Heals All Seal of Approval and Scoring System. This Wine Spectator/Consumer Reports-esque scoring system will help consumers identify the best, most effective, and highest quality hemp CBD products on today's shelves and marketplace.

The creation of What Heals All is the latest from cannabis industry veteran and former High Times editor and JenMar Events cofounder Jen Bernstein, whose goal is helping to address the industry's need for oversight and the consumer's urgent need for guidance in CBD product selection and use. Bernstein is bringing together an elite team of cannabis, entertainment and event industry professionals to provide the best possible experience for all stakeholders.

"Just as I became an expert at High Times and the Cannabis Cups in all things cannabis and weed-related, the explosion of the CBD market made me realize it's essential to share my expertise in hemp and hemp-derived CBD. With little to no industry oversight, consumers are confused and overwhelmed and need help making educated selections on how to use CBD and which products will address their needs. We're taking the guesswork out and putting the research back in so that What Heals All will be the trusted bestie or uncle who make recommendations that matter," says Bernstein.

Phish lyricist and JenMar Events cofounder Tom Marshall is eager to bring What Heals All to life and has seen the CBD industry unfold in just a short time. "We're providing a very unique, focused and high value arena for both brands and consumers to connect, educate and learn in the most important and influential retail market - a real necessity for everyone."

For more information about What Heals All, visit www.whathealsall.com

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jim Walsh

jim@coppertop.org

+1-607-275-7141



SOURCE: JenMar Events

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552962/Introducing-What-Heals-All-First-Ever-CBD-Consumer-Expo-and-Awards-Show-in-New-York-City