25.07.2019 | 18:22
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, July 25

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

25 July 2019

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 25 April 2019 were duly passed.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001

N+1 Singer +44 207 496 3000

James Maxwell - Nomad

James Waterlow - Sales

Tel: 020 7496 30000

END


