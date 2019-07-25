Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Result of Annual General Meeting
London, July 25
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
25 July 2019
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 25 April 2019 were duly passed.
Details of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001
N+1 Singer +44 207 496 3000
James Maxwell - Nomad
James Waterlow - Sales
Tel: 020 7496 30000
