OENEO: MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 25, 2019

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting was held this morning at 9:30am, under the chairmanship of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hervé Claquin.

All the resolutions on the agenda were passed by a very large majority. The AGM approved the payment of a dividend of €0.15 per share in respect of 2018-2019 with the option of payment in cash or in new shares. A press release containing the terms and conditions applying to the payment of the dividend is available at www.oeneo.com from July 25, 2019.

The AGM also voted to renew the terms of the following directors for three years: Marie-Amélie Jacquet, Véronique Sanders and Catherine Clément Chabas. Caroline Bois was also appointed as a director for a term of three years, replacing François Hériard Dubreuil whose term had expired.

At the Board of Directors meeting held on the same day, Elie Hériard Dubreuil was appointed as a director to replace Marc Hériard Dubreuil, who asked to step down as a director with effect from the close of the AGM. Marc Hériard Dubreuil and François Hériard Dubreuil were appointed as non-voting directors at the meeting.

The Board of Directors is composed of 12 members including five women and six independent directors.

Oeneo Group will publish its half-yearly turnover for 2019-2020 on November 5, 2019.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its DIAM and PIETEC ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93

Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Alexandra Prisa

Press - Media

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

