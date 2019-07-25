Bitpanda Surpasses 1 Million Users Milestone

The Vienna based fintech Bitpanda continues to grow. Ahead of the launch of the Bitpanda Global Exchange, the trading platform has surpassed 1 million users.

VIENNA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of their cryptocurrency broker platform in 2014, the Bitpanda community has been growing steadily. With the looming August launch of their professional trading platform - the Bitpanda Global Exchange, the company is determined to expand their reach worldwide. Right now, they see steady growth in user signups, with 90% coming from Europe. This is expected to shift towards worldwide expansion. Bitpanda's broker platform records a 10-figure annual trading volume, with Bitcoin, Pantos and Ethereum being the top traded assets. The Bitpanda Android app has been downloaded over 120,000 times and has recently been climbing the Play Store charts thanks to positive user reviews.

"We're excited to have reached the 1 million users milestone. Our continuous growth is proof that we are on the right path. Currently, we are in the final stages of launching the Bitpanda Global Exchange. With our first global product, we are aiming to grow even faster. Plus, our users can expect more innovative products and features in the future that will make our mission of democratising the world of investing a reality," says Bitpanda's CEO Eric Demuth.

Bitpanda is currently in the middle of their first Initial Exchange Offering, the BEST IEO, which is already the most successful in Europe. So far they have raised €28.9 million and these funds will be used to further develop the Bitpanda Ecosystem: the broker platform and the Bitpanda Global Exchange, which will launch on the 7th of August 2019.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda is a fintech based in Vienna, Austria that was founded in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer. The company is a firm believer in the innovative power of cryptocurrencies, digitised assets and blockchain technology. Bitpanda's mission is to tear down the barriers to investing and bring traditional financial products to the 21st century. Today, Bitpanda has around 1 million users and more than 120 team members. With a PSD2 payment service provider license, state-of-the-art security and streamlined user experience, Bitpanda has grown into a popular trading platform for newbies and experts alike. Users can currently trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold and over 20 other digital assets.

