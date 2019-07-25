Sword Group - Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
- SwordGroup_Q2 2019 Results FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3e844bb-5e3b-40b6-b761-89b8f556994b)
BrancheIT-Dienstleistungen
AktienmarktSonstige
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:17
|Sword Group: Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 - Annual Revenue Objective Raised
|06.05.
|XFRA DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.05.2019 - 2
|FOLGENDE WERTPAPIERE WERDEN AM 06.05.2019 CUM DIVIDENDE/ZINSEN UND AM 07.05.2019 EX DIVIDENDE/ZINSEN GEHANDELT. THE PRE-DIVIDEND/INTEREST DAY OF THE FOLLOWING SHARES WILL BE 06.05.2019. THE EX-DIVIDEND/INTEREST...
|25.04.
|Sword Group - Results for the First Quarter of 2019
|Sword Group - Results for the First Quarter of 2019
SwordGroup_Q12019_Results FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b75966d-2866-4f84-903...
|29.03.
|Sword Group: Availability of the 2018 Financial Report
|https://www.sword-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/SwordGroup_AvailabilityFinancialReport_2018.pdf
SwordGroup_AvailabilityFinancialReport_2018 (https:...
|03.01.
|Sword Group - Strategic Acquisition
|Sword Group - Strategic Acquisition
Acquisition of Magique GalileoConsolidation of a new business clusterRevenue trend for 2019: €200 million
Sword announces the acquisition of Magique GalileoMagique...
