Internet Marketing Company: Why Car Insurance Is So Expensive In California?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains why drivers are paying so much on car insurance in California.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/why-do-you-pay-so-much-on-car-insurance-in-california/

Residents of California know that car insurance can be expensive. California is the 7th most expensive state for car insurance. On average, California drivers will have to pay almost $2,000 per year on car insurance. Multiple factors can influence the price of insurance in California.

The main reason why California drivers pay so much on insurance are the following:

High population density . From a population of 39,54 million, there are over 26 million drivers that have car insurance. With so many drivers having to share the roads, the chances for a car accident to happen are higher. Also, in areas with a high population density like Los Angeles, the chances for vandalism, theft, or hit and run accidents are higher.

Use of public transportation . California has many registered drivers that prefer to use their vehicles, even for a short ride. Public transportation is not used that often by the residents of California. On the other hand, in the state of New York more than half of the population uses public transportation compared to only 5,3% of the population in California.

A high number of uninsured drivers . Not only do the premiums in California are some of the highest in the country, but also the number of uninsured drivers. 15,2% of all California drivers were uninsured according to the latest available data.

Living costs. In California, the costs of living are very high. Renting an apartment studio is about 1,680$ a month, almost $600 more than the national average. The families from California are paying an average of $2,657 a month for a three-bedroom apartment. With the same amount, persons from states like Georgia or North Carolina can pay the mortgage for houses that are larger than 5,000 square foot. Because of the high cost of living, many drivers are buying just the bare minimum car insurance.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"The high living costs and a large number of residents are some of the reasons why drivers living in California pay so much on car insurance. Check our website for more car insurance info and tips", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553346/Why-Car-Insurance-Is-So-Expensive-In-California