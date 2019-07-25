Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that is has filed today its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2019 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

It is available on the website of the Company www.carrefour.com (section Regulated information 2019 Half-Year Financial Report).

This Half-Year Financial Report consists of the business review for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-yearly financial information and the statement of the persons responsible.

